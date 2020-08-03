The 9 Worst Ads of All Time

#3: Inviting people to scam the CEO

Dupont advertising a way to suffocate babies? Source: eBay

Before the public sees an advertisement, it goes through several levels. Usually, there is an advertising agency that presents ideas and concepts. These get approved by various marketing leaders or senior management of the brand. There are plenty of options for quality control and to sense check any campaign before it goes live.

Yet still, some of the most idiotic advertisements make it into the public domain — brands both big and small.

Today, we look at nine of the worst advertisements of all time. As there are so many failed ads for us to shake our heads at, this list only includes advertisements that were in print or online. So it doesn’t include TV commercials — Pepsi/Kendall Jenner, your time to shine will come in the next article.