The Man Who Sued Red Bull for Not Growing Wings

Red Bull Still Believed in Its Wings

Even with the evidence on the table down to a scientific point, Red Bull never pled guilty as they believed that this is just one unsatisfied customer. This is one of the biggest mistakes that Red Bull could have made, as I believe they don’t understand “the power of the customer.”

It will never matter how many customers we are talking about nor how big the company in which the customer is facing in wrongdoing is as this time (and just like the most) “the customer is always right.”

What huge companies such as this one are forgetting is the power which the customer has, especially in this digital era where your company can be terminated by just one click or better-said, share.

Even so, Red Bull kept their own beliefs, stating that none of their marketing is dishonest:

“Red Bull settled the lawsuit to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation. However, Red Bull maintains that its marketing and labeling have always been truthful and accurate, and denies any and all wrongdoing or liability,” the company officially stated in August 2013.

In 2015 when the lawsuit ended, customers received $13 million in compensation.

The energy drink market is on a very rapid growth stage, where many new entries are taking over. The importance of marketing in this market is super vital, as it isn’t the actual content of the product that attracts the consumer, but the actual package and the associations made by the brand itself.

A new trend has appeared with many energy drinks coming in the form of powder (Sneak) and stating that they’re a more healthy choice than the classic (Red Bull).

It’s not only the point of buying more for less but the better marketing used to attract the exact segment of the market that uses such a product. That is a market segment that is growing more than ever: the gamers.

Red Bull still believes they are in a way like Coca-Cola. They have been the leaders of the market for many years, being one of the first energy drink brands, but they need to understand that customers change which creates a butterfly effect of having new trends as well as new demands on the market. Such an “ego” can be seen as a two-edged sword as it can attract a lot of attention. However, that does not necessarily mean positive attention.