These 5 Words Destroyed a Car Brand
A marketing disaster most haven’t heard of
Tata Motors had done so many things right up until this point, which is what makes this story so unfortunate.
For the uninitiated, Tata Motors is a huge car manufacturer in India, where a majority of commuters ride motorbikes and public transportation to work. Though the Indian economy is rapidly improving, most can’t justify purchasing a car.
But still, with a population of 1.3 billion people and an expanding middle class, there were profits to be made if a car company could produce a cost-effective vehicle.
Tata Motors began a giant collective effort to manufacture a good, affordable car that would appeal to middle-class consumers. They streamlined all of their technology and research to drive down costs while preserving quality.
Finally, the big day came:
The Nano.
The press had been following this production story for years. There was considerable excitement. Many speculated the Nano would become the most popular car in the second-most populated country in the world.
Behind all of the initial hype, was a good first wave of sales via 200,000 pre-orders. The Nano even won a slew of awards for its design, fuel efficiencies, and weight.
However, quite quickly, everything slumped precipitously from tens of thousands of units sold per month to mere hundreds.
What Went Wrong
The Tata Nano was positioned as a safe, agile, efficient car that was good for the busy and chaotic streets of India.
It mostly delivered on these promises.
But in the first months after release, several of the cars burst into flames, tarnishing the brand with badly unneeded media attention.
Then came its other brand promise: affordability, backed by a hugely eye-catching one lakh ($2000 to $2500) price tag. This was only partially true as only those who pre-ordered the Nano got it at that price. Those who came later? Paid more.
Even with these blunders, Tata Motors worked to correct the course, increasing safety standards and keeping the price from growing too much. The Nano might have been OK if not for one mistake that eclipsed all others.
Tata’s marketing team positioned the Nano as the “cheapest car in the world” which, at face value, seems like a logical thing to do in a cost-sensitive market.
But only a quick glance beneath the surface will tell you those five words were a massive blunder.
While Indian consumers are indeed cost-conscious, there are powerful cultural factors that make the “cheapest car in the world” a repulsive slogan.
Indian society has lots of pressure around class and status. For many buyers, to be seen owning “the cheapest car in the world” was to be seen as poor, which is a very sensitive word in India.
Consumers with new money were eager to participate in conspicuous consumption (purchases that project achievement and status). In turn, they opted to spend a few extra bucks for slightly nicer cars with better reputations.
The marketing position of the Nano was far more catastrophic than any of the fires that came before it. Ambitious middle-class Indians could deal with minor safety concerns, but not the perception of being low-income. Not happening.
Deconstructing the Flaw
This financial disaster didn’t just reflect poor marketing research, it was without justification.
This wasn’t a brand from Europe trying to break into a new, foreign, Indian market. This was an Indian-led, Indian-employed company that was firmly entrenched in the culture of India. They should have known better.
Today, the Nano is a discontinued car. Their last month resulted in only three cars being sold.
In addition to terrible sales numbers, the Nano cost Tata Motors hundreds of millions in lost R&D, production, and marketing dollars. Their brand also took a significant hit as Indian media outlets were relentless, as they often are.
In the ashes of this mistake is another reminder to know your audience.
Sleep well, little Nano.