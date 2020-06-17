These 5 Words Destroyed a Car Brand

A marketing disaster most haven’t heard of

Source: Pickpik pic

Tata Motors had done so many things right up until this point, which is what makes this story so unfortunate.

For the uninitiated, Tata Motors is a huge car manufacturer in India, where a majority of commuters ride motorbikes and public transportation to work. Though the Indian economy is rapidly improving, most can’t justify purchasing a car.

But still, with a population of 1.3 billion people and an expanding middle class, there were profits to be made if a car company could produce a cost-effective vehicle.

Tata Motors began a giant collective effort to manufacture a good, affordable car that would appeal to middle-class consumers. They streamlined all of their technology and research to drive down costs while preserving quality.

Finally, the big day came:

Source: pic via Wikimedia Commons

The Nano.

The press had been following this production story for years. There was considerable excitement. Many speculated the Nano would become the most popular car in the second-most populated country in the world.

Behind all of the initial hype, was a good first wave of sales via 200,000 pre-orders. The Nano even won a slew of awards for its design, fuel efficiencies, and weight.

However, quite quickly, everything slumped precipitously from tens of thousands of units sold per month to mere hundreds.