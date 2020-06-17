These 5 Words Destroyed a Car Brand

A marketing disaster most haven’t heard of

Sean Kernan
Jun 17 · 4 min read
Image for post
Image for post
Source: Pickpik pic

Tata Motors had done so many things right up until this point, which is what makes this story so unfortunate.

For the uninitiated, Tata Motors is a huge car manufacturer in India, where a majority of commuters ride motorbikes and public transportation to work. Though the Indian economy is rapidly improving, most can’t justify purchasing a car.

But still, with a population of 1.3 billion people and an expanding middle class, there were profits to be made if a car company could produce a cost-effective vehicle.

Tata Motors began a giant collective effort to manufacture a good, affordable car that would appeal to middle-class consumers. They streamlined all of their technology and research to drive down costs while preserving quality.

Finally, the big day came:

Image for post
Image for post
Source: pic via Wikimedia Commons

The Nano.

The press had been following this production story for years. There was considerable excitement. Many speculated the Nano would become the most popular car in the second-most populated country in the world.

Behind all of the initial hype, was a good first wave of sales via 200,000 pre-orders. The Nano even won a slew of awards for its design, fuel efficiencies, and weight.

However, quite quickly, everything slumped precipitously from tens of thousands of units sold per month to mere hundreds.

What Went Wrong

The Tata Nano was positioned as a safe, agile, efficient car that was good for the busy and chaotic streets of India.

Image for post
Image for post
A day of traffic in Gwalior, India. (Source: Wikimedia Commons pic)

It mostly delivered on these promises.

But in the first months after release, several of the cars burst into flames, tarnishing the brand with badly unneeded media attention.

Then came its other brand promise: affordability, backed by a hugely eye-catching one lakh ($2000 to $2500) price tag. This was only partially true as only those who pre-ordered the Nano got it at that price. Those who came later? Paid more.

Even with these blunders, Tata Motors worked to correct the course, increasing safety standards and keeping the price from growing too much. The Nano might have been OK if not for one mistake that eclipsed all others.

Tata’s marketing team positioned the Nano as the “cheapest car in the world” which, at face value, seems like a logical thing to do in a cost-sensitive market.

Image for post
Image for post
Source: Pic via ArchiveTindx

But only a quick glance beneath the surface will tell you those five words were a massive blunder.

While Indian consumers are indeed cost-conscious, there are powerful cultural factors that make the “cheapest car in the world” a repulsive slogan.

Indian society has lots of pressure around class and status. For many buyers, to be seen owning “the cheapest car in the world” was to be seen as poor, which is a very sensitive word in India.

Consumers with new money were eager to participate in conspicuous consumption (purchases that project achievement and status). In turn, they opted to spend a few extra bucks for slightly nicer cars with better reputations.

The marketing position of the Nano was far more catastrophic than any of the fires that came before it. Ambitious middle-class Indians could deal with minor safety concerns, but not the perception of being low-income. Not happening.

Deconstructing the Flaw

This financial disaster didn’t just reflect poor marketing research, it was without justification.

This wasn’t a brand from Europe trying to break into a new, foreign, Indian market. This was an Indian-led, Indian-employed company that was firmly entrenched in the culture of India. They should have known better.

Today, the Nano is a discontinued car. Their last month resulted in only three cars being sold.

In addition to terrible sales numbers, the Nano cost Tata Motors hundreds of millions in lost R&D, production, and marketing dollars. Their brand also took a significant hit as Indian media outlets were relentless, as they often are.

In the ashes of this mistake is another reminder to know your audience.

Sleep well, little Nano.

Better Marketing

Helping you market more ethically, authentically, and effectively.

Sign up for The Best of Better Marketing

By Better Marketing

Our map to the marketing world. An occasional newsletter highlighting the best stories, tips, and tools to become a better marketer.  Take a look

By signing up, you will create a Medium account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Check your inbox
Medium sent you an email at to complete your subscription.

Thanks to Niklas Göke

Sean Kernan

Written by

Sean Kernan

Quality over quantity. That guy from Quora. Enjoy? Follow for more. https://seanjkernan.substack.com/ Open to gigs seanjkernan@gmail.com

Better Marketing

Better Marketing

Marketing advice and case studies to help you market ethically, authentically, and effectively.

Sean Kernan

Written by

Sean Kernan

Quality over quantity. That guy from Quora. Enjoy? Follow for more. https://seanjkernan.substack.com/ Open to gigs seanjkernan@gmail.com

Better Marketing

Better Marketing

Marketing advice and case studies to help you market ethically, authentically, and effectively.

More From Medium

How Nike Empowers Women In All Shapes

Why you should take a minute to let your data paint a picture

The Joyous Sound Of The Ice Cream Van Jingle

If Your Personal Brand Doesn’t Have a Competitive Advantage, Don’t Compete

Going Global: Email Marketing Knows No Boundaries

When Sex Sells Babies

How to Advertise the Disgusting

Strategies Most Innovative Companies in Market Research Adopt to Reach Success

Learn more.

Medium is an open platform where 170 million readers come to find insightful and dynamic thinking. Here, expert and undiscovered voices alike dive into the heart of any topic and bring new ideas to the surface. Learn more

Make Medium yours.

Follow the writers, publications, and topics that matter to you, and you’ll see them on your homepage and in your inbox. Explore

Share your thinking.

If you have a story to tell, knowledge to share, or a perspective to offer — welcome home. It’s easy and free to post your thinking on any topic. Write on Medium

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store