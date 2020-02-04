Stop Installing Python Packages Globally — Use Virtual Environments

Why You Need Virtual Environments

Preventing version conflicts

If you install third-party packages system-wide, you could argue that you’re being very efficient. After all, you only need to install it once, saving you precious time and disk space.

There’s a problem with this approach that may start to unfold weeks or months later, however.

Suppose your project, Project A, is written against a specific version of its dependencies. In the future, you might need to upgrade one of these dependencies.

Perhaps because you need the latest version for another project you started, called Project B. Or, you might need an ancient version of a dependency to get a piece of old and unmaintained code running in a hurry.

Once you did this, however, your Project A’s code may break badly, since APIs can be completely different between major versions of a dependency.

A virtual environment fixes this problem by isolating your project from other projects and system-wide packages.

Easy to reproduce

A virtual environment also helps other users of your software. In conjunction with pip and a requirements.txt file, a virtual environment will help others to reproduce the exact environment for which your software was built.

Works everywhere, even when not root

If you’re working on a shared host, like those at a university or a web hosting provider, you won’t be able to install packages globally since you don’t have the administrator rights to do so.

In these places, a virtual environment allows you to install anything you want locally.