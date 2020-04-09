The 12 Habits of Highly Effective Software Developers

2. Avoid Premature Optimization

Just like YAGNI, it is also tempting to optimize your code prematurely. The risks here:

Your code will be less clear to others.

You will spend time on a problem that likely doesn’t exist.

Let’s elaborate on these two points.

First, optimizing your code for speed often makes it more difficult to understand. Instead of taking the obvious, easy route, you’re implementing stuff like caching or loop unrolling or whatever fancy technique in places where it’s simply not needed.

You are adding complexity, and complexity has many downsides (see also: KISS).

Secondly, you don’t know how your code will perform until you run it. So, don’t spend time optimizing it until there’s an actual problem.

You’ll find that, more often than not, it doesn’t matter how fast your code is. CPU cycles are cheap; working hours aren’t. You can just as well add more CPU power, or wait a little longer, and avoid complexity and potential bugs.