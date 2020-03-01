Why You Must Migrate to Python 3 Now

You only have a few months left. Luckily, migrating is not that hard. Here are some helpful tips

Erik-Jan van Baaren
Mar 1 · 6 min read
Photo by Jonathan Farber on Unsplash.

It’s No Longer Supported

How to Check Which Version You’re Running

$ python --version
Python 2.7.16
python3 --version
Python 3.7.6

How to Upgrade/Install

How to Migrate Your Code

2to3

def greet(name):
    print "Hello, {0}!".format(name)
print "What's your name?"
name = raw_input()
greet(name)
$ 2to3 greet.py
$ 2to3 -w greet.py
def greet(name):
     print("Hello, {0}!".format(name))
 print("What's your name?")
 name = input()
 greet(name)

Six

Upgrade your packages

Check for a minimum-required Python version

Some Advantages of Python 3

Print is no longer a statement but a built-in function

Unicode

# no longer needed in Python 3
unicode_sting = u'Ümlaut? Nō prōblem!'

Data classes

Merging dictionaries (Python 3.5+)

Divisions became more predictable

# Python 2
5 / 2 = 2
5 / 2.0 = 2.5
Python 3
5 / 2 = 2.5
5 // 2 = 2

Meaningful comparisons

print "a string" > 2
print None < 5

No more range vs. xrange

Wrap-Up

Better Programming

Advice for programmers.

Thanks to Zack Shapiro

Erik-Jan van Baaren

Written by

Erik-Jan van Baaren

A writer at heart and software/data engineer by profession. Subscribe to my low-volume newsletter at https://techexp.substack.com/

Better Programming

Better Programming

Advice for programmers.

Write the first response

More From Medium

More from Better Programming

More from Better Programming

10 Must-Read Books for Software Engineers

Simon Holdorf
Feb 24 · 8 min read

3.1K

More from Better Programming

More from Better Programming

9 Popular GitHub Repos For Every Web Developer

Simon Holdorf
Feb 19 · 5 min read

3.7K

More from Better Programming

More from Better Programming

GitHub Repos That Should Be Starred by Every Web Developer

Mahdhi Rezvi
Feb 25 · 5 min read

1.5K

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade
AboutHelpLegal