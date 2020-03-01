Why You Must Migrate to Python 3 Now

How to Migrate Your Code

Now that you have Python 3 running, it’s time to upgrade your code. It’s not hard to upgrade your code. and you can follow multiple strategies. Most libraries are Python 3-compatible by now.

So all you need to do is:

upgrade your own code if needed, upgrade to newer versions of dependencies that are Python 3 compatible

2to3

2to3 is a Python program that reads Python 2 source code and applies a series of fixers to transform it into valid Python 3 code. The standard library contains a rich set of fixers that will handle almost all code.

A notable change in Python 3 is that print is now a function called print() . For example, this Python 2 code:

def greet(name):

print "Hello, {0}!".format(name)

print "What's your name?"

name = raw_input()

greet(name)

Can be converted by calling:

$ 2to3 greet.py

By default, this only prints the difference to your screen. But after inspection, you can use the -w option and it actually changes the file:

$ 2to3 -w greet.py

The original file is changed and the old file will be saved as greet.py.bak . The result:

def greet(name):

print("Hello, {0}!".format(name))

print("What's your name?")

name = input()

greet(name)

Some of the more interesting flags for 2to3 are:

-l — list all fixers

— list all fixers -x — excludes selected fixer

— excludes selected fixer -f — explicitly run only this fix

Please go ahead and read the full documentation before you start converting your code.

Six

six is a Python 2 and 3 compatibility library. The project helps codebases to support both Python 2 and 3. I would recommend migrating completely to Python 3 with 2to3 , but if you can’t — for whatever reason — you can at least make your codebase work on both versions.

Six offers functions that smooth the differences in syntax between Python 2 and 3. An easy-to-grasp example of this is six.print_() . In Python 3, printing is done with the print() function. In Python 2, print works without the parentheses. So by using six.print_() , you can support both languages with one statement.

Facts:

The name six comes from the fact that two times three equals six.

comes from the fact that two times three equals six. For a similar library, also check out the future package.

Upgrade your packages

You may need to upgrade the packages you depend on. For each package, try to find out if it already supports Python 3. If it doesn’t, find a version that does. You may have to alter some code since APIs tend to change over time.

Check for a minimum-required Python version

After you migrate your code, you can check for the Python version in your code. This way, you can ensure you and your users are not running your script with an incompatible version, which will cause incomprehensible errors and frustration. Use a simple check like this: