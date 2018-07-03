15 Years Ago, I Went Indie and Didn’t Know It.

When thinking back, what strikes me the most is how I never planned to become who I am now. I’d attribute most of my path to a privileged childhood, coincidence, timing, dedication, perseverance and a portion of luck. In hindsight, one could think that I carefully planned the consecutive steps towards a goal. But I never had that big a vision for what I wanted to become, where I wanted to go, what I wanted to do “later in life”. Instead, lazy as I am, life just played out step by step.

For example, as a child I wanted to become an inventor, not knowing what a programmer even was. I would draw trains in MiniCAD, the CAD software of my parents — landscape architects — and then ask them for ways to animate these trains. My uncle — a typesetter — would introduce me to Macromedia Director, sort-of a predecessor to Flash, which happened to be also scriptable. So I started making games for myself and my sister, and later created small tools like calculators with RealBasic. (Funny how all those apps and companies are no longer around or got submerged somewhere.)

I also never set out to build a text editor. I was not even aware that creative writing is a thing — I did not come to like literature in school. I just happened to be on a mailing list for Mac users, where one day one random guy would come around and look for someone to make an app for him. I was the only one getting back, just answering “well, maybe I could do it”. This random guy happened to be Marcus, my partner and friend ever since. We started making this menu bar note-taking app called “NoteX” … nobody will remember. One day he came around again, asking if I wanted to do another app with him, a tool for creative writers. It was more a “why not”, than a deliberate decision. I guess when you’re 16, you just make stuff, not much considering any potential outcomes. I estimated it would take us one month to make this app — and it took us nine.

Starting with this moment, Ulysses has been the most exciting project I could imagine. That’s probably due to its unique challenges and facets… The freedom of working on an independent project, the thrill of always aiming for the best possible solution, the direct impact we can have on people’s lives, the insane amount of feedback we’d get, paired with the technical and cultural challenges we had to deal with every day. Also, no app is ever done — especially not Ulysses. Someone just had to keep working on it…

When it was time to go to university (because that’s what you do at the age of 20), computer science was the evident choice. This was the field I knew and wanted to learn more about. So that went down its route, Ulysses always with me, financing my living, studies, hardware needs and occasional trips to San Francisco for WWDC. (Education is free in Germany, yay to that!) When I was offered a position as a PhD student, even before graduation, of course I accepted. The formal recognition of excellence, being called “Doctor” during police checks — it was just too tempting. (Yeah … I know.) It seemed like I might stop to work on Ulysses.

But then came January 2011. I was 24, and not only did I graduate university and become a father — that month also the Mac App Store launched. We took our good old Ulysses side-project, polished it up just a little and put it on there. To our complete surprise, we sold more copies within the first week than half the year before that! That was crazy. What used to be a side project for many years was suddenly making real money. We figured it might be just enough to get both of us new Macs, and to sustain our living for three or so months. Enough time to get started, finally in full-time, and to see where it would take us.

And so… we took the plunge. I quit my PhD, and we founded a company — The Soulmen. This was maybe the only deliberate, big decision about my entire career. I don’t regret it.