Is Aaron Hernandez’s CTE Diagnosis Link With His Accused Crimes?

Aaron Hernandez was a high-profile Tight End coming out of High School. Hernandez grew up in Bristol, CT. Bristol, the same place where ESPN is located at, Hernandez would soon find himself on that same news network, for the better and worse of his life.

Hernandez would instantly dominate in a University Of Florida uniform. Hernandez would get on the field as a true freshman for a team just coming off of a National Title winning season. Aaron would rack up over 100 yards and 2 TDs as a freshman, and would get better every year. He would continue to dominate with the Gators and would end up being drafted by the Patriots. He also continued to dominate and emerge as one of the best up and coming NFL tight ends.

The case files for the Hernandez murder(s) began taking place somewhere around Spring 2013. It took some time for the case to get some legs with the star NFL tight end, but after constant pushing by TMZ, media and local police, the case was pushed to the forefront of the justice system and media. On June 26th in 2013, Massachusetts state police took Aaron Hernandez into custody. From there the timeline of events get sticky. I am not here to tell you or explain the whole case to you, more so to give you a briefing. Hernandez would later be convicted of single homicide, then would “get off” on double murder.

An interesting point of view is this — The single homicide Mr. Hernandez was convicted of, I believe the purpose was stated he murdered said victim to cover up the former double murder. So if he was able to get off on the double murder thanks to famous attorney Jose Baez, there was grave concern from the legal office point of view he could end up even walking free if granted parole or a new trial.

After a Pro Bowl selection in 2011, Aaron signed a $40M contract with New England. Life was good on the surface for someone who grew up with everything against him.

With all that taken care of, this comes the op-ed portion of this column. Was Aaron Hernandez recent diagnosis of CTE linked at all to this murder(s) and criminal activity? My answer is simply no.

Hernandez has a long history of criminal activity whether you think he is guilty of the murders or not, he has other things he has done against the judicial system. Some dating all the way back to High School. Urban Meyer took a chance on the kid from Bristol with a troubled past, and it worked out on the field, but off the field, his woes still continued at Florida.

Aaron Hernandez in 2007 was one of four at the time Florida Gator football players possibly linked in a Gainesville shooting. Reggie Nelson and the Pouncey twins also were linked. Hernandez directly fit the description of the shooter who fired five shots into a sedan wounding both passengers. Later on, Aaron would also be accused of getting into a brawl with a club bouncer in Florida. Once again, no charges handed out. These stories did not even surface until his arrest in 2013. It is said, however, things all turned bad for the Hispanic when his father Dennis passed away in 2006.

Above is just two incidents, there are numerous more said as possible rumors about Hernandez’s troubled past. Aaron’s track history isn’t, clean, actually, it’s far from it. Now I am not saying he is guilty of-of the latter murders stated, or even the latter crimes. If I said such things that would just be slander, unfair judgment and lack of real accountability. What I am saying is that if Hernandez did commit those crimes and the murder(s) he was convicted of, it has no correlation to CTE. Aaron Hernandez might have been a role model on the field and all smiles in the media, but there is a solid closet of possible skeletons that show, he may not have been all smiles behind closed doors. With crimes dating back to as early as 2006 and 2007, before he even set foot on a college football field, these were, if true, choices HE made, not the caused of a disease like CTE.

As far as the lawsuits, they aren’t very winnable. With the amount of info I explained above, a lawyer and legal prosecutor are only going to have more to talk about his troubled past and possible links with the murders.

With all that said, as a former football player, an avid watcher of the sport and future aspiring coach, I think CTE is a real problem. I think the brain damage caused by the contact in the sport is a serious issue and needs to be dealt with accordingly. I genuinely think there are some cases in the past and even in recent NFL legal problems, that have been caused by the CTE. Even some suicides. The only thing we can do is continue to research the issues and learn more about them.