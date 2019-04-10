Why Facebook is Mapping the Entire World’s Population

Before you bring internet access to a new area for the first time, it helps to know how many people live there.

Alex Heath Blocked Unblock Follow Following Apr 9

Photo: Facebook

Facebook has the goal of eventually saturating the entire world’s population with its services.

That strategy was on display Tuesday, when the social network announced that it had used artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to build a hi-res population map for the entire continent of Africa.

The next step? Facebook told Cheddar that within “months” the company will have mapped the entire world’s population.

“It’s months, not years,” James Gill, a Facebook software engineer who is working on the project, said when asked about the timeline.

Creating such a large map—which involves training Facebook’s advanced AI systems, pulling high-resolution satellite imagery, and working with local governments and NGOs—represents the incredible degree to which Facebook works to bring internet access to far corners of the globe.

Interestingly, Facebook isn’t keeping its maps confidential. It’s sharing them openly and freely with anyone. That means nonprofits, telecoms, researchers, and even internet competitors like Google could potentially leverage the map data to further their own ends.

“When connectivity increases, everyone—including Facebook—wins, right?” said Gill. “And so if other people can use this to improve development of connectivity, then that’s great for everyone, including us.”

Laura McGorman, a public policy manager in Facebook’s “Data for Good” division, told Cheddar that another goal of the mapping project is to help aid humanitarian organizations like the Red Cross, which used Facebook’s map to aid a measles and rubella campaign in the East African country of Malawi.

“This is part of a broader effort here to build data products that have social impact around the world,” said McGorman.

She noted that Facebook user data is not used in the creation or maintaining of the maps, and that the company consults with NGOs to determine where it shouldn’t publish maps to protect “vulnerable populations.” For example, in areas of Africa where there is currently civil unrest, like Sudan and Somalia, Facebook does not show population density.