End of Era #5 Rewards

The end of the current Era #5 (S1E5)is on June 27th at 10PM UTC

Once again, we will distribute $25K worth of rewards for our players, with more than 400k Pranas and around 20M Trisels distributed.

As you can see, your rank will determine whether you receive a “Solis Shard” or an “Argonath Shard”. (Only digitals)

Those Shards will be distributed on August 16th, upon the conclusion of the following Era, along with Thonon’s card for the winners. That means Shards & Cards from S1E5 will be distributed at the end of S1E6.

These shards will be redeemable in-game for the card; 20 Shards for 1 card as usual.

Also, keep in mind that the first 32 players on the leaderboard will receive an invitation for the big tournament that will happen at the end of the year with a $100.000 cash prize.

For this qualification, only one invitation per person is permitted. If you place in the top 32 and are already qualified, we will invite the next player on the leaderboard.