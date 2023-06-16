End of Era #5 Rewards
The end of the current Era #5 (S1E5)is on June 27th at 10PM UTC
Once again, we will distribute $25K worth of rewards for our players, with more than 400k Pranas and around 20M Trisels distributed.
As you can see, your rank will determine whether you receive a “Solis Shard” or an “Argonath Shard”. (Only digitals)
Those Shards will be distributed on August 16th, upon the conclusion of the following Era, along with Thonon’s card for the winners. That means Shards & Cards from S1E5 will be distributed at the end of S1E6.
These shards will be redeemable in-game for the card; 20 Shards for 1 card as usual.
Also, keep in mind that the first 32 players on the leaderboard will receive an invitation for the big tournament that will happen at the end of the year with a $100.000 cash prize.
For this qualification, only one invitation per person is permitted. If you place in the top 32 and are already qualified, we will invite the next player on the leaderboard.
Until the new season, all Arkhante’s Era will receive the same rewards. The duration of the two last Eras will be 7 weeks. That means:
- Era #6 (S1E6) will conclude the 15th of August
- Era #7 (S1E7) will conclude the 3rd of October
On October 4th, we will initiate Season 2 known as Mantris.
Remember that when Season 1 ends, Season 1 cards for Arkhante will no longer be available for purchase within the game. They will only be available on secondary markets.
Decay System
The new Decay system will also be implemented in the upcoming era. It was applied for the current Era, but since we did not adequately communicate on it, we have decided to revert it and will return points to those affected by the system, ensuring that the decay will not be applied in future snapshots until the next Era.
The decay will work as follow:
- No decay before 1500 rating
- Gold (1500–1849): 150 rating decay if you haven’t played for more than 7 days
- Platinum (1850–2199): 100 rating decay if you haven’t played for more than 3 days
- Diamond+ (2200 — …): 50 rating decay if you haven’t played for more than 1 day
The timer resets for your future decay once you have decayed. This implies that you would lose 100 rating if you were platinum and did not play for three days. If you don’t play for three additional days, you’ll lose 100 rating once again.
New Event: Rising Suns
On the 20th of June, a new event will start: Rising Suns.
This event will operate similarly to the others. You’ll be able to purchase an Insignia Pass and complete numerous missions to earn as many event coins as possible in order to purchase the event’s exclusive items or the exclusive cards representing Hanzo.
On Monday, we will share the usual graphics to help you comprehend the various rewards based on your level of achievement.
To celebrate our venue at two events in Tokyo and Kyoto, we decided to make a new Special Chest similar to the one we made for NFT New York. In this chest, you will have the chance to obtain one of the three exclusive cosmetics.
In addition, starting June 22nd at 01:00 AM CET, you will be able to collect “Ruby Shards” and trade them for a Ruby card (20 Shards are required for a single card).
You can obtain some of these shards from:
- Special Chest (during NFTokyo/Kyoto) — Digital Shards
- Mint Pass holders will receive an airdrop based on the color of their mint pass — NFT Shards
You can find more details in the picture below.
To convert your shards into playing cards, you must do so directly within the game through your inventory.
You will have 2 actions possible: create the card (Digital or NFT depending on the type of shards you possess) or mint the shards (for 0.5$).