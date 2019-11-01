The Post Office Helps China Defeat American Rivals
The government funds foreign competitors in beating domestic business owners
Low priced Chinese goods are a fact of life in America today. It’s not surprising to see something “made in China” on the shelf of any retailer you go into now a days. It’s also very common to hear American companies state that a major concern is cheaper Chinese competitors.
But, what if I told you the U.S. Post Office subsidizes many Chinese goods flowing into America? You might be a little surprised.
Now, what if I told you it is cheaper to ship a 1lb package from Beijing to Washington DC, than it would be to ship that same package a few blocks from the capitol building?
You probably wouldn’t believe me. How could it be cheaper to ship something 7,000 miles than it would be to ship the same thing a few miles?
That’s just the thing, you’re correct, it’s not cheaper to ship something from that far away. However, that is exactly what’s happening right under our very noses and American entrepreneurs are struggling because of it. Plus, American taxpayers are funding this craziness.
An American Firm Gets Undermined By The Post Office
“I’m lucky that I found my calling, something that I’m really passionate about. I get excited when I see new products. I get excited when I see something we produce and put on TV and then people respond to it. The key to our success is that everybody in this company gets excited about what we do every single day.” ~ TeleBrands CEO & Founder, AJ Khubani
TeleBrands CEO AJ Khubani is an American success story. The son of Indian immigrants grew up in New Jersey and hustled to make his way in his family’s new home. He’d deliver newspapers, shovel snow, and mow lawns to get by.
He’d work his way through a local college as well. By the time he was done, he’d have $20,000 saved and an education. He’d take that money and import AM/FM radios, taking out an ad in a national magazine. He wasn’t successful, just breaking even, but it set him on the path of entrepreneurship.
His company TeleBrands is responsible for most of the “As Seen On TV” products you’ll see just about everywhere. These small products have been very profitable. They spend millions in advertising and generate near a billion dollars in sales.
In the 1990’s Khubani started noticing knockoffs of his products flooding the market. He’d have lawyers shut down one source, only to find it pop up somewhere else. The rise of the internet has made it even worse.
Brigadier General Robert Spalding in his book Stealth War, tells Khubani’s tale and other startling stories of how China is conducting an asymmetric war against the United States through economic and technological means.
In 2015 Khubani started noticing the knockoffs beginning to appear on Amazon using TeleBrands’ trademarks, pictures, and videos — hundreds of them. They sold for half his price. Most of these sellers were in China.
The products were being shipped directly from China into American buyer’s hands. But, how could products be affordably shipped all the way from China to the United States?
The price of the shipping would dwarf the price of the item. It didn’t make any sense.
Amazon, Alibaba And The Post Office
“The current system has led to the United States subsidizing the imports of small packages from other countries.”
— Jeff Adams, spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, interview in Washington Post
According to an article in the Washington Post, a 1lb package it costs the U.S. Post Office $10 to deliver can be shipped from China for just $2.50. Read that statement again, it only costs a few dollars to ship something 6900 miles. It’s actually cheaper to ship small packages from China than a few blocks away in America.
The United States belongs to an international treaty that was signed in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) treaty. The agreement helps standardize postage for world shipping. Sounds like a good idea doesn’t it? However, this old agreement has a provision signed in 1969 that subsidizes shipping from poor countries. China is one of those poor countries.
General Spalding explains that the U.S. Postal Service carried the fake goods from China that were crushing AJ Khubani’s American business. Spalding in his book also says this subsidization is costing the Postal Service $170 million a year.
These goods were posted on Amazon and could be directly ordered from China for shipping fees cheaper than Khubani could negotiate.
Yair Reiner, founder of the Frywall, also describes a similar problem. After his invention started a bidding war on the American television show “Shark Tank”, he began noticing a flood of knockoff products on the internet.
“There’s a kind of spiritual cost to this too, we’re a very small operation and we constantly feel that we’re fighting this uphill battle…with everything we do building the company and product, we’re subsidizing these predatory fuckers.” — Yair Reiner, Stealth War
Reiner found these fakes on Amazon, EBay, and various other internet commerce sites. These fakes are also found on a version of China’s Alibaba internet site. Internet sites are linked straight to Alibaba’s AliExpress. This operates like the Amazon Marketplace, where items ship straight from the seller to the buyer.
The shipping is subsidized by the U.S. Postal Service.
The United States Threatens To Leave Postal Union
In October of 2018, the Trump administration threatened to leave the UPU Treaty forcing the organization to blink. The withdrawal process takes up to a year according to United Nations mandates.
In this time the State Department is working to renegotiate rates. It appears the officials of the UPU will change the terms at this point.
However, this isn’t the first time the United States has grumbled about these rates. Previous administrations have complained and in the end nothing was done. With the chaotic nature of politics, things can change on a given day. It’s of utmost importance these rates change.
Otherwise, your future business may be on the other end of attacks from Chinese predators that are subsidized by the United States Post Office.
Other Threats Being Ignored
In General Spalding’s time working with the Joint Chiefs of Staff with the United States Military, he examined how trade and technology can be used as a weapon by China. He specifically looked at shipping between the two countries.
In his book he says that about 12 million shipping containers go from China to the U.S. each year. By trade agreement, the United States is only allowed to have 4 human inspectors spread over 20 massive ports on Chinese soil.
According to Spalding’s calculations, the inspectors would have to check over 8,000 containers a day. Plus, the 4 can’t be in more than 4 places at once. So, inspecting these containers is a physically impossible task.
These inspectors aren’t actually allowed to ever look into the containers too. They can only read the shipping manifest. If the companies are ISO 9000 certified, what they say is in the container is considered to be true. If 100 lbs of fentanyl are mixed with 9,000 lbs of toys, no one would ever know.
Spalding says Chinese inspectors actually get fined if they hold up shipments. Time is money after all. China really doesn’t care if knock off goods leave their ports. Honestly, they don’t really care if illegal goods or dangerous things leave their ports.
Spalding thinks this is done intentionally. Money is being brought into China and that’s the important thing. If the things in the containers cause problems in another economy, even better.
A Common Goal Despite Politics
The United States tends to swing dramatically between political, economic, and military stances between administrations. However according to General Spalding, this is something both political parties should stand behind. He believes China’s communist government works hand in hand with its corporations and military to undermine the American economy.
The renegotiations with the UPU organization are ongoing and a future administration may end up shelving them to just get along. This cannot happen. Any American administration that comes into office should at least protect domestic businesses and entrepreneurs.
You may think this story you’ve just read involves millionaires and bears no bearing on you. However, that is far from true. AJ Khubani and Yair Reiner were everyday people who worked to create something of their own. This is what many people dream of — owning their own business, brand, or product.
Their dream and your dream can be crushed by fake goods carried by the U.S. Post Office at an extreme discount. That’s unfair on so many levels it’s hard to put into words. Whatever your political beliefs, we must work together to make sure this practice ends. Branches of the U.S. government shouldn’t work to support China in destroying American businesses.
