Autofill your passwords with Firefox Lockbox in iOS
Today Firefox Lockbox 1.3 gives you the ability to automatically fill your username and password into apps and websites. This is available to anyone running the latest iOS 12 operating system.
How do I set it up?
If you just downloaded Firefox Lockbox, you’ll start with a screen which includes “Set Up Autofill”, which takes you directly to your device settings.
Here you can select Firefox Lockbox to autofill logins for you. You also want to make sure that “AutoFill Passwords” is green and toggled on.
If you’re already using Firefox Lockbox, you can set Lockbox to autofill your logins by navigating through the device: Settings > Passwords & Accounts > AutoFill Passwords
If you haven’t yet signed in to Lockbox, you will be prompted to do so in order to authenticate the app to automatically fill passwords.
Your setup is now complete. You can now start using your saved logins in Lockbox.
How does it work?
When you need to log into an app or an online account in a browser, tap in one of the entry fields. This will display the username and password you have saved in Lockbox.
From there, you can tap the information to enter it into the app or website’s login form.
If you can’t find the saved login you need, tap on the key icon. Then select Lockbox. There you can see all the accounts you have saved and can choose your desired entry to populate the login form.
How do I know this is secure?
Every time you invoke Lockbox to fill a form, you will need to confirm your identity with either Face ID or Touch ID to enter a password. This is to ensure that you are in fact asking Lockbox to fill in the username and password and unlocking the app to do so.
Where can I autofill passwords?
You can now easily autofill a Firefox saved login to get into a third-party app like Twitter or Instagram. Or you can use those Firefox saved logins to fill in a form in websites. You may recognize this but it’s something that used to only be available to iCloud Keychain users until today!