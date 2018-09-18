Autofill your passwords with Firefox Lockbox in iOS

Today Firefox Lockbox 1.3 gives you the ability to automatically fill your username and password into apps and websites. This is available to anyone running the latest iOS 12 operating system. How do I set it up? If you just downloaded Firefox Lockbox, you’ll start with a screen which includes “Set Up Autofill”, which takes you directly to your device settings.

Here you can select Firefox Lockbox to autofill logins for you. You also want to make sure that “AutoFill Passwords” is green and toggled on.

If you’re already using Firefox Lockbox, you can set Lockbox to autofill your logins by navigating through the device: Settings > Passwords & Accounts > AutoFill Passwords If you haven’t yet signed in to Lockbox, you will be prompted to do so in order to authenticate the app to automatically fill passwords. Your setup is now complete. You can now start using your saved logins in Lockbox.