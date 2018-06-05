Go to the profile of John Gruen
Introducing Firefox Color and Side View

We’re excited to launch two new Test Pilot experiments that add power and style to Firefox.

Side View enables you to multitask with Firefox like never before by letting you keep two websites open side by side in the same window.

Firefox Color makes it easy to customize the look and feel of your Firefox browser. With just a few clicks you can create beautiful Firefox themes all your own.

Both experiments are available today from Firefox Test Pilot. Try them out, and don’t forget to give us feedback. You’re helping to shape the future of Firefox!

