My Summer Internship with Firefox Test Pilot

As part of my internship, I participated in a range of activities with the Test Pilot team, including in-home interviews with people who use Test Pilot experiments.

This past summer I had the opportunity to work as an intern on the Firefox Test Pilot team. Upon joining the team I was informed of my summer project: a web experiment to allow for private and secure file transfers.

Firefox Test Pilot experiments tend to act as supplemental features available for the browser, but this project was different. It was necessary to move this experiment to the web because we felt it would be too restricting to force both file senders and file recipients to use Firefox. After much reworking and refactoring, the project was finally released as Send.

Defining Standards

One of the most important things we needed to do before we started writing code was to define exactly what we meant by “private” and “secure file transfer”. Different people can have greatly varied perceptions of what constitutes a satisfactory level of privacy, so it was essential to define our standards before starting the project so as to not compromise our users’ privacy.

Our goal was to make a product that would allow users to share files anonymously and without fear that a third party could snoop in on the transfer. At first we considered WebRTC to allow for peer-to-peer connections, but decided against it in the end. It wasn’t entirely reliable for larger file sizes. It also would have been a hassle for users as it would require both the sender and recipient to keep the browser tab open for the entire duration of transfer.

Without peer-to-peer connections, we decided to host files on Amazon’s S3. We also decided to encrypt the file using client-side cryptography libraries to prevent Mozilla or any third-party from ever seeing the contents of the file. We settled on appending secret 128-bit AES-GCM keys as a hash field on a generated URL that a sender could then share to a recipient. We would then pipe the upload of the encrypted file through our servers to an S3 bucket.

The use of the hash parameter in the URL means the key is never sent to the server and ensures that the file stays encrypted until the recipient’s browser downloads the entire file. We believe that the use of client-side encryption and decryption greatly mitigates any possible information leakage while sharing files, and as a result, would be satisfactory for almost all use cases.

We also decided on adding in auto-expiry of files after twenty-four hours to prevent a user’s files from lingering online indefinitely. We felt that this approach would both provide sufficient privacy and also be seamless enough to satisfy all users of Send.

Building an MVP

I spent the next couple of weeks building a minimal viable product that we could provide to the Legal and Security teams for review. This involved multiple rounds of hacking together some code, and then organizing it into logical modules. The modules became especially important as more teams came together to start working on the experiment.

After finishing a basic working version of the experiment, we decided to put it through some UX testing. We video conferenced with several research participants and sent their feedback to our Taipei UX team, who eventually fleshed out the UX that is used in Send today. After building a working version of the application, I wrote several test cases to ensure that future code edits would not break the file transfer modules and the server side API.

Coordinating with Different Teams

One of the biggest skills that this internship has helped me develop is the ability to coordinate with multiple teams to get a feature implemented. For example, I worked with the Security and Legal teams to make sure Send met Mozilla’s high standards for release (even for a Test Pilot experiment), as well as tackled new bugs found by the Quality Assurance team. I also had the opportunity to work with our Operations team to make sure our production environment was set up correctly. Around the same time, I finished writing frontend and backend tests for the Send app, and we were able to finalize a UI.

By early July, most of the major features of Send had been implemented, so it was mostly an issue of adding metrics, refactoring code, and adding localization scripts. I had to add in Mozilla’s L20n library which meant refactoring a great deal of code so the localization team could work with it. At the same time, I was working on anonymous metrics collection, so I had to work with the Operations team to set up error reporting and analytics addressing correctly. I’ve learned a lot of technical skills this summer, but I also learned a great deal of social skills.

The Launch of Send

After around three months of work, Send released to the Test Pilot website. This was probably the best part of my internship with Test Pilot: I was able to work on a product from its inception all the way to release. The work was fast-paced and I had to make lots of revisions to get code cleared by various teams, but in the end it was extremely rewarding. During the days approaching the release date, I was nervous as this was the first project in which I was a major contributor that would be publicly released.

Although I knew the Mozilla name would garner some interest, the release of Send was met with more fanfare than I could have imagined, being reported on by several different large tech-oriented media outlets. I felt very proud of what I had accomplished! Before this summer started, I never would have guessed that a product I developed would be used by people around the world.