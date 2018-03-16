New features in Notes v3

Today we are updating TestPilot Notes to v3.1! We have several new user-facing features and behind the scenes changes in this v3 release. The focus of this release was discoverability, speed and a bit of codebase cleanup.

We heard your feedback about “Exporting notes…” and with this release we have added the first export related feature. You can now export the notepad as HTML using the menu. We are still playing around with Markdown and other exporting features.

Export your Notes as HTML today!

A lot of users also had trouble finding and opening Notes via the sidebar. This is why we added new ways to open the notepad. The first way is by using the new “Send to Notes” button in the context menu. This new button will open the notepad and copy the text from the webpage into it.

Use “Send to Notes” to open Notes and insert text into the notepad

The second path to discoverability is by using the new toolbar extension button. This will quickly open the Notes sidebar for you.

The Notes toolbar button helps you open the notepad quickly

The Notes team would like to thank long-time contributor Cedric Amaya for helping out with these new features.

We have also started migrating the codebase to React and Redux. Thanks to our new developer Sébastien we have landed the first pieces of the React refactor. The React changes make the Notes extension faster and make it easier to maintain the codebase. Besides the code changes there are also new UI design changes that make Notes look more like other parts of Firefox. For example the new menu looks a lot more like the Firefox browser menu:

There are other upcoming design changes to make Notes follow the Photon Design System. In the future releases we are also planning to pick up latest updates from the CKEditor editor and introduce multi-note support.

Stay tuned!