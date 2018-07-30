New Features in Screenshots

As part of our Screenshots release on July 26, 2018, we thought we’d update you on a few new features that we think you’ll find especially useful.

We shipped a simple image editor a few months ago to enable users to annotate and crop their shots. Now we are expanding the editor with three more features: undo, redo, and text.

Undo and Redo

Drawing anything freehand with a mouse can be difficult, and while the editor previously provided an undo via the reset feature, that wiped out everything since the beginning of the editing session. With the new undo feature, users now can undo a single edit action at a time. The accompanying redo feature is there when users change their minds and want to undo their undos.

Text Tool

Writing text freehand with a mouse is difficult. The ability to add text to an image, however, is a very useful annotation feature. In the latest update to the Screenshots editor, users can insert text with the new text tool. To keep things simple, it is currently limited to one line of text per edit.

Users can drag to move text to their desired location by clicking and holding their left mouse button on the outside edge of the inserted text. You can also choose the font size and font color! With the new text tool, you can create and share your own meme in just few minutes! And isn’t that why the internet exists?

Undo, redo, and a text tool!

What’s next?

We welcome your contributions and would like Screenshots to provide best user experience. If you come across any issues or have new feature requests, you can log them on Github or Bugzilla.

Screenshots was originally an experiment from the Firefox Test Pilot team. Have a look at our current experiments, and let us know what you think!