Send, getting better

Send continues to improve incrementally. Since our last post we’ve added a few requested features and fixed a bunch of bugs. You can now choose to allow multiple downloads and change the password on a file if you need to.

Send is also more stable and should work more reliably across a wider set of browsers. We’ve brought back support for Microsoft Edge and some older versions of Safari.

We’ve also done some work to improve our code documentation and quality to make it easier for folks to review and contribute. If you’re at all interested in learning how Send works, now is a good time to have a look.

I also want to express my personal appreciation to all the folks who have contributed. Send is a better project because of your help.