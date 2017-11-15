Send, with passwords

Ever since we started Send we’ve always been focused on making it private, secure, and easy. Today it’s a little bit more of the first two, and hopefully just as easy. Now you can add your own password to help ensure only someone that knows it can download your encrypted file.

It’s still a good practice to only send the link to your intended recipient, but adding a password makes it safer from anyone who might mistakenly get the link along the way. It’s also a good idea to tell your friend the password separately from how you send them the link. For example if you put the link in an email, maybe tell them the password in a text message.

Behind the scenes we also changed how we store metadata on our servers to improve your privacy with us. Before, we kept the name of the file and its type (image, zip, etc) in plain text. We didn’t use it for anything besides showing it to your friend on the download page, but technically, we could have. Now the metadata is also encrypted in your browser so it’s just as mysterious to us as the encrypted file itself.

So, check it out and let us know what you think. If you’re interested in the code or contributing we’re on GitHub at https://github.com/mozilla/send.