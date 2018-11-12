Shop intelligently with Price Wise

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, we’re excited to announce the launch of Price Wise in Firefox Test Pilot.

Price Wise is a new, smart tool to help you save money online. While browsing a product of interest, add it to your watch list:

Tell Price Wise to keep an eye on a product, and it’s added to your watch list.

Price Wise will automatically monitor the prices of products on your watch list. When they drop, we’ll let you know:

When the price drops, Price Wise alerts you with a colorful heads-up.

Price checks are done locally, so your shopping data never leaves Firefox. We’re particularly excited about that; Price Wise is the first Firefox feature designed around Fathom, a toolkit for understanding the content of webpages you browse.

Existing software like this works by tracking you across the web, and it’s often run by advertisers and social networks seeking to learn more about you. Your browser can do these checks for you, while making sure the gathered information never leaves your computer. We know it’s possible to deliver great utility while protecting your privacy, and want you to get a great deal without getting a raw deal.

Price Wise is launching in the U.S. (English only), and we’ll support the top 5 U.S. shopping sites: Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Best Buy, and Home Depot. We’re launching a narrow pilot to understand usage and site compatibility but plan to expand coverage to other sites, countries, and currencies.

Give Price Wise a try today on Firefox Test Pilot, and let us know what you think!