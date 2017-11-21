Storybook + Test Pilot = ❤

This is Storybook.

As a web site, Test Pilot can look deceptively simple. We offer experimental features for Firefox, along with an archive of past experiments. Experiment detail pages give details on how each feature works, what we measure, who’s working on it, and how to get involved. A nice, simple web site that definitely isn’t an application. Oh, but there’s also the button to enable an experimental feature. It shows up if you’ve already installed the Test Pilot add-on. If you haven’t, then we offer to install both Test Pilot and the experiment in one click. Unless, of course, you aren’t using Firefox. Or, if you aren’t using a supported version of Firefox. Then, we invite you to install Firefox or upgrade.

Enabling an experiment turns out to be a little complicated.