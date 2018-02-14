Marnie Pasciuto-Wood, Test Pilot Engineering Program Manager

Welcome Marnie to the Test Pilot Team!

Late last year, the Test Pilot team welcomed a new engineering program manager, Marnie Pasciuto-Wood. In this post, Marnie talks about what it’s been like joining Mozilla and what keeps her busy and inspired outside of work.

How would you describe your role on the Test Pilot team?

Well, right now I feel like I’m still ramping up. Sometimes I think everything makes sense, but then BLAM, something sneaks up and surprises me. That said, I’m the Engineering Program Manager for the Test Pilot team. I started in mid-November, the day before the Quantum launch, and 3 weeks before the All-Hands in Austin.

If I were to describe my role in two words, I would say “cat wrangler,” where the cat is scheduling, planning, managing workloads, and agile project management for the various projects under the Test Pilot umbrella. I’m not there yet (see above, ramping up), but I’m working my way there.

What does a typical day at Mozilla look like for you?

Meetings! On the Test Pilot team, we have folks all over the world, so the mornings and early afternoons are stacked full of meetings. Towards the latter part of the afternoon, I have down time where I can deal with any tasks I need to accomplish before the next set of meetings start on the following day.

Where were you before Mozilla?

I was at my last company for 7.5 years. Throughout my tenure there, I had various roles: UX Designer, Technical Project Manager, and finally Engineering Program Manager which I loved the most. In that role, I ran the hosted, on premise, and cloud software programs for my company.

On Test Pilot, what are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m most excited about getting new, valuable, tested features into Firefox. I love that we have this platform to interact with our users and gather feedback about potential changes to the browser.

What do you do, outside of work?

I have two kids (15 and 9) that keep me pretty busy. I coach each of their soccer teams in both the spring and the fall. I also help out with their other activities: basketball, lacrosse, cross country, and Girl Scouts. In addition, every week I play goalie for my futsal team. Futsal is similar to soccer, but played indoors and only 5 v. 5. And finally, we’ve just started volunteering at the Oregon Food Bank once a week, which is amazing.

M&Ms or Reese’s Pieces?

Reese’s Pieces…kept in the fridge.

Tell me something most people at Mozilla don’t know about you.

A few months before I joined Mozilla, my family and I spent 5 weeks traveling through western Europe and England. We flew into London and from there visited: Bath, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Füssen, popped into Austria for 20 minutes, Bamberg, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Berlin, Brussels, Bruges, Haarlem, and Amsterdam. It was an experience I’ll never forget, and we’re trying to plan another (shorter!) trip to a country we haven’t visited.