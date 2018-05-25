Welcome Punam to the Test pilot team!

A couple months ago Punam transferred from another team at Mozilla to join the Test Pilot team. Below she answers some questions about her experience and what she’s looking forward to. Welcome, Punam!

How would you describe your role on the Test Pilot team?

I joined Test Pilot team as a Front-End Engineer on Project Screenshots. As a front-end developer, I am responsible for implementing new features that improve user experience and make Firefox awesome. My role involves scoping the problems, then designing, implementing, testing and releasing code to solve them!

What does a typical day at Mozilla look like for you?

As I am transitioning from the Partner Engineering team inside Business Affairs, my day is split between supporting/wrapping up experiments in the Partner Engineering project and ramping myself up on Project Screenshots. This involves attending screenshots standups, absorbing project details, debugging the codebase, collaborating with my peers via code reviews and fixing first bugs.

Where were you before the Test Pilot team?

I have been a Mozillian for over 5 years, working in Firefox OS Media, Connected Devices and most recently Partner Engineering. Over that period, I have gained a wealth of experience in developing an HTML5 based mobile OS from the ground up, developing prototypes in IoT space and now core Firefox.

Before Mozilla I have worked with SonicWall, eBay and Symantec doing web development.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about?

I am excited to expand Screenshots feature set to bring the best experiences to our users. I am looking forward to exploring opportunities, testing new ideas and experiments geared towards taking Screenshots beyond the desktop browser.

What is something most people at Mozilla don’t know about you?

I have two boys who are cub scouts and am an active scout volunteer. We just wrapped up Scout-O-Rama, where our pack hosted the water rockets booth. I enjoy nature, love hiking and camping with friends and family, my favorite being Yosemite and Big Sur.

Any fun side projects you’re working on (outside of work)?

As far as side projects go, currently my time is taken up by kids mostly. So I have been dabbling with kids educational projects, most recently I’m working with them on a doorbell IoT project using raspberry pi and a camera. Will share a picture once it’s ready!