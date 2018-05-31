Welcome Shruti to the Test Pilot team!

A few weeks ago, Shruti Singh joined the Test Pilot team for the summer as an Outreachy intern. Read on to learn more about her and what she’ll be working on.

How would you describe your role on the Test Pilot team?

I have been selected as an Outreachy intern and would be working to “Improve sharing & contribution features on Firefox Color for Test Pilot” this summer. I started on 14th May 2018 and am very excited about the project. I will be working under the guidance of my mentor — Les Orchard.

What does a typical day at Mozilla look like for you?

It’s been a few weeks since I started working with Mozilla. A typical day at Mozilla consists of a huge amount of learning and fun. Everyone around is very helpful and friendly. I spend my time learning and implementing new things. The most interesting part is vidyo conferencing and meetings where one can meet awesome people out there and can learn/discuss technologies.

Where were you before the Test Pilot team?

I am a recent graduate student. I completed my undergraduate in computer science and engineering on 4th May 2018.

What’s coming up that you’re excited about?

Apart from doing my project, I am excited for Mozilla All-hands meeting in San Francisco, USA. The All-hands meeting is a gathering, where more than 1100 Mozilla employees and contributors of the Mozilla community come to discuss where Mozilla is heading and our future product. I can’t wait to attend the All-hands next month. :-D

Any fun side projects you’re working on (outside of work)?

During college time, I along with other friends were busy helping small kids of nearby village in learning technical subjects like maths and science. I think education and knowledge is a powerful tool to change one’s life and thought process. I am looking forward to volunteering with kids education in my city (Bangalore) too.

What is something most people at Mozilla don’t know about you?

Apart from sticking all day to my laptop, I also do sketching. It gives me a sense of peace and calm. Some of my recent sketches are: