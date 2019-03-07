How to validate an idea when you’re not working in a startup.

Step 3: Select validation methods that validate the hypotheses precisely

With the hypotheses that were acknowledged by your stakeholders and the purpose behind the validation, you can select methods wisely without wasting time on inconsequential work.

In the following, I’m going to introduce the 5 validation methods that we conducted for ChecknShare and the lessons we’ve learned from each of them. I hope these shared lessons can help you find your perfect one. Starting with the qualitative methods:

Qualitative Validation Methods

1. Participatory Workshop

The participatory workshop was an approach for us to validate the initial ideas generated from the design sprint. During the co-design process, we had 6 participants who matched with our target user criteria. We prioritized the scenario, got first-hand feedback for the ideas, and did quick iterations with our participants. (For more details on how we hosted the workshop, please look at the blog I wrote previously.)

Although hosting a workshop externally can be challenging due to some logistic works like recruiting relevant participants and finding a large space for accommodating people, we see participatory workshop as a fast and effective approach for having early interactions with our target users.

2. Physical pitching survey

The pitching session in a local learning center

In order to see how our target market reacts to the idea in the early stage, we hosted a pitching session in a local learning center that offered free courses for seniors to learn how to use smartphones. During the pitching session, we handed out paper questionnaires to investigate their smartphone behaviors, interests of the idea, and their willingness to participate in our future user testings.

It was our first time experimenting with a physical survey instead of sitting in the office and deploying surveys through virtual platforms. A physical survey isn’t the best approach to get a massive number of responses in a short time. However, we got a chance to talk to real people, saw their emotional expressions when pitching an idea, recruited user testing participants, and pilot tested a potential channel for our future go-to-market strategy.

Moreover, we invited our stakeholders to attend the pitching session. It provided a chance for them to be immersed in the environment and feel more empathy around our target users. The priceless experience made our post conversations with stakeholders more realistic when we were evaluating the risk and potential of our target users who the team wasn’t quite familiar with.

Our stakeholders were chatting with seniors during the pitching session

3. User Testing

During user testing, we were focusing on the satisfaction level of the product features and the usability of the UI flow. For the usability testing, we provided several pairs of paper prototypes for A/B testing participants’ understanding of the copy and UI design, and an interactive prototype to see if they could accomplish the tasks we assigned. The feedback indicated the areas that needed to be tweaked in the following iteration.

A/B Testing the product feature by using paper prototypes

User testing can get various results as it depends on how you design it. From our experience of conducting a user testing that combined concept testing and usability testing, we learned that the usability testing could be postponed to the production stage since the detailed design polishment was too early before the production stage was officially kicked off by stakeholders.

Quantitative Validation Methods

When we realized that qualitative results didn’t speak our stakeholders’ language, we started to recollect our stakeholders’ questions holistically and applied quantitative methods to answer them. Here are the following 2 methods we applied:

4. Online Survey

To understand the potential market size and the product value proposition which our stakeholders consider of great importance, we designed an online survey that investigated the current sharing behavior and the preference of the features among different ages. It helped us to see if there were any other user segments that were similar with seniors and the priority of the features.

The pie chart and bar chart reveal the portion of our target users.

The EDM we sent out for spreading the online survey

The challenge of conducting an online survey is to find an efficient deployment channel with less bias. Since the age range of our target responses were quite wide (from age 21 to 65, 9 segments), conducting an online survey became time-consuming and was beyond our expectations. To get at least 50 responses from each age bracket, we delivered survey invitations through Mozilla Taiwan’s social account, sent out EDM by collaborating with our media partner, and also bought responses from Survey Monkey.

When we reviewed the entire survey results with our stakeholders, we had a constructive discussion and progressed on defining our target audience and the value proposition based on solid numbers. An online survey can be an easier approach if the survey scope uses a narrower age range. For making constructive discussions happen earlier, we’d suggest running a quick survey once the product concept is settled.