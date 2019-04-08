Understanding the problem

Add-ons are largely created by third-party developers, who also create the content that describes the add-ons for users. That content includes things like extension name, icon, summary, long, description, screenshots, etcetera:

Sample developer-provided content for the Momentum extension

With 10,000+ extensions and 400,000+ themes, we are talking about a lot of content. And while the add-ons team completely appreciated the value of the add-ons themselves, we didn’t really understand how valuable the content was, and we didn’t use it to its fullest potential.

The first shift we made was recognizing that what we had was enterprise content — structured content and metadata stored in a formal repository, reviewed, sometimes localized, and published in different forms in multiple places.

Then, when we assessed the value of it to the enterprise, we uncovered something called content debt.

Content debt is the hidden cost of not managing the creation, maintenance, utility, and usability of digital content. It accumulates when we don’t treat content like an asset with financial value, when we value expediency over the big picture, and when we fail to prioritize content management. You can think of content debt like home maintenance. If you don’t clean your gutters now, you’ll pay in the long term with costly water damage.

AMO’s content debt included issues of quality (missed opportunities to communicate value and respond to user questions), governance (varying content quality with limited organizational oversight), and structure (the need for new content types to evolve site design and improve social shares and search descriptions).

A few examples of content debt in action:

Facebook social share experience: Confusing image accompanied by text describing how to report an issue with the extension

Google Search results example for an extension. Lacks description of basic functionality and value proposition. No SEO-optimized keywords or social proof like average rating.

A search for “Investing” doesn’t yield the most helpful results

All of this equals quite a bit of content debt that prevents developers and users from being as successful as they could be in achieving their interconnected goals: offering and obtaining extensions. It also hinders the ecosystem as a whole when it comes to things like SEO (Search Engine Optimization), which the team wanted to improve.

Given the AMO site’s age (15 years), and the amount of content it contains, debt is to be expected. And it’s rare for a content strategist to be given a content challenge that doesn’t involve some debt because it’s rare that you are building a system completely from scratch. But, that’s not the end of the story.

When we considered the situation from a systems-wide perspective, we realized that we needed to move beyond thinking of the content as something created by an individual developer in a vacuum. Yes, the content is developer-generated — and with that a certain degree of variation is to be expected — but how could we provide developers with the support and perspective to create better content that could be used not only on their product page, but across the content ecosystem? While the end goal is more users with more extensions by way of usable content, we needed to create the underpinning rules that allowed for that content to be expressed across the experience in a successful way.

In part 2, I walk through the specific steps the team took to diagnose and develop solutions for our enterprise content debt. Meanwhile, speaking of the team…