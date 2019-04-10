Step 1: Stakeholder interviews

Step 2: Documenting content elements

Step 3: Data analysis — content quality

Step 4: Domain expert review

Step 5: Competitor compare

Step 6: User research — What content matters?

Step 7: Creating a content model

Step 8: Refine and align

Step 1: Stakeholder interviews

To determine a payment plan for our content debt, we needed to first get a better understanding of the product landscape. Over the course of a couple of weeks, the team’s UX researcher and I conducted stakeholder interviews:

Who: Subject matter experts, decision-makers, and collaborators. May include product, engineering, design, and other content folks.

What: Schedule an hour with each participant. Develop a spreadsheet with questions that get at the heart of what you are trying to understand. Ask the same set of core questions to establish trends and patterns, as well as a smaller set specific to each interviewee’s domain expertise.

Sample question template, including content-specific inquiries below

After completing the interviews, we summarized the findings and walked the team through them. This helped build alignment with our stakeholders around the issues and prime them for the potential UX and content solutions ahead.

Stakeholder interviews also allowed us to clarify our goals. To focus our work and make ourselves accountable to it, we broke down our overarching goal — improve Firefox users’ ability to discover, trust, install, and enjoy extensions — into detailed objectives and measurements using an objectives and measurements template. Our main objectives fell into three buckets: improved user experience, improved developer experience, and improved content structure. Once the work was done, we could measure our progress against those objectives using the measurements we identified.