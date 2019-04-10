Paying Down Enterprise Content Debt

Part 3: Implementation & governance

Summary: This series outlines the process to diagnose, treat, and manage enterprise content debt, using Firefox add-ons as a case study. Part 1 frames the Firefox add-ons space in terms of enterprise content debt. Part 2 lists the eight steps to develop a new content model. This final piece describes the deliverables we created to support that new model.

Content guidelines for the “author experience”

“Just as basic UX principles tell us to help users achieve tasks without frustration or confusion, author experience design focuses on the tasks and goals that CMS users need to meet — and seeks to make it efficient, intuitive, and even pleasurable for them to do so.” — Sara Wachter-Boettcher, Content Everywhere

A content model is a useful tool for organizations to structure, future-proof, and clean up their content. But that content model is only brought to life when content authors populate the fields you have designed with actual content. And the quality of that content is dependent in part on how the content system supports those authors in their endeavor.

We had discovered through user research that developers create extensions for a great variety of reasons — including as a side hobby or for personal enjoyment. They may not have the time, incentive, or expertise to produce high-quality, discoverable content to market their extensions, and they shouldn’t be expected to. But, we can make it easier for them to do so with more actionable guidelines, tools, and governance.

An initial review of the content submission flow revealed that the guidelines for developers needed to evolve. Specifically, we needed to give developers clearer requirements, explain why each content field mattered and where that content showed up, and provide them with examples. On top of that, we needed to give them writing exercises and tips when they hit a dead end.

So, to support our developer authors in creating our ideal content state, I drafted detailed content guidelines that walked extension developers through the process of creating each content element.

Draft content guidelines for extension elements, mocked up in a rough Google Site for purposes of feedback and testing.

Once a draft was created, we tested it with Mozilla extension developer, Dietrich Ayala. Dietrich appreciated the new guidelines, and more importantly, they helped him create better content.

Sample of previous Product Page content

Sample of revised Product Page content

Sample of revised Product Page content: New screenshots to illustrate how extension works

We also conducted interviews with a cohort of developers in a related project to redesign the extensions submission flow (i.e., the place in which developers create or upload their content). As part of that process, we solicited feedback from 13 developers about the new guidelines:

Developers found the guidelines to be helpful and motivating for improving the marketing and SEO of their extensions, thereby better engaging users.

The clear “do this/not that” section was very popular.

They had some suggestions for improvement, which were incorporated into the next version.

Excerpts from developer interviews:

“If all documentation was like this, the world would be a better place…It feels very considered. The examples of what to do, what not do is great. This extra mile stuff is, frankly, something I don’t see on developer docs ever: not only are we going to explain what we want in human language, but we are going to hold your hand and give you resources…It’s [usually] pulling teeth to get this kind of info [for example, icon sizes] and it’s right here. I don’t have to track down blogs or inscrutable documentation.”

“…be more upfront about the stuff that’s possible to change and the stuff that would have consequences if you change it.”

Finally, to deliver the guidelines in a useful, usable format, we partnered with the design agency, Turtle, to build out a website.

Draft content guidelines page