Photon Project on Mobile

Firefox 57 is going to look and feel very different. The New Firefox Quantum, feels faster and actually loads faster too.

To reflect all of the amazing changes that were subtly happening behind-the-scenes, we wanted to update the user facing side of Firefox too. So, the Firefox UX team started work on the Photon Project.

For the mobile side of things, Bryan, Carol, and myself defined our own scope within the Photon Project. Our goal was to unify the Firefoxes across all of the systems and devices that we supported. We weren’t trying to be identical, we just wanted to be more similar. We wanted to help users take advantage of the different platforms whilst allowing our own design values to shine through.