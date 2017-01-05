Ok, so what does Project Prox look like?

As soon as you open the app, we want to provide immediate value. Our goal is to enable easier decisions about what to do or where to go next. So, without even knowing what to start searching for, we want to leave you with a satisfying day.

Summary Card — Design mock of our Home view

We can leverage the Open Web by surfacing relevant information in bite-sized chunks and offering a quick and easy way to find out more. There should not be requirements (like your social network) when you’re trying to get the most from the web.

This should work regardless of whom you’re connected to, because your social network shouldn’t be a prerequisite for getting the most from the web.

For those looking for a less immediate perspective, we also included a “Map View”. This was actually not something we tested in our Sprint. But the intention here was to offer an alternative view for users to give them more context about their surroundings. The goal here was to give users a better sense of spatial awareness.

“Map” — Design mock of an alternate view

Although we never finished it in time for Kona, we still got a lot of helpful feedback that is going to help us iterate and test this more for the next version.

Last but not least, notifications! If you’re nearby an event, we’ll notify you so that you can decide if you’re interested or not. The nuances of notifications makes this helluva lot trickier. But more than anything, we want to be useful without being annoying.

Notifications — Received from Project Prox while I was in the Hilton

Keep in mind, all of this is still a work-in-progress. We’re going to continue iterating with the help of our User Research team until we have something we’re happy with.