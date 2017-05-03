Things I learned working on Firefox Focus

Move together and move quickly

Our team was very small. So we needed to set expectations early — who’s responsible for what?

We tried to stay focused (heh) on a small set of well-defined goals. Everyone had a part to play. A clearly defined timeline helped us avoid scope creep too. It set the tone for our discussions and made it a lot easier to prioritize issues.

Slide from our presentation at our All Hands in Kona, HI (Source: Barbara Bermes)

We had weekly check-ins to make sure everyone was on the same page. All of our meetings were clearly directed and to the point. As things came up they would also be filed as GitHub issues so we always had a way to track our discussions.

It’s important to remember that getting 100% consensus is pretty much impossible. But “moving together” doesn’t necessarily mean everyone has to think the same. It’s natural to have doubts. Trust each other and try to move forward as a team. Define what success looks like together. Then go out, and gather some data.