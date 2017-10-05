MLB Division Series Predictions

Cleveland Indians’ Jay Bruce, right, celebrates with Edwin Encarnacion and Francisco Lindor after Bruce’s walk-off to extend win streak. Photo Source: David Dermer/AP

October baseball is finally upon us. It is the greatest month of the whole baseball season. Anything can happen at any given moment. This season has shown us many things such as the Indians historic 22 game win streak. The Dodgers had a great stretch of baseball themselves as they compiled a 43–7 record over a span of 50 games. That in itself was the best 50 game span since 1912 in Major League Baseball. Every team in the playoffs has the ability to run off a good stretch of baseball and win it.

This is going up after the Wild Card games so we already know the winner of NL Wild Card and AL Wild Card games. The Diamondbacks and Yankees flexed their muscles in the contests and moved on to the LDS. The Diamondbacks, winners of the NL Wild Card by a score of 11–8, will be taking on the Dodgers while the Yankees, winners of an 8–4 contest, will head to Cleveland to face off with the AL best Indians.

With that being said I don’t think the Diamondbacks have the deepest pitching staff and that will burn them against the Dodgers. With the Dodgers running Kershaw, Rich Hill, and Yu Darvish out for the first 3 games I don’t see what the Diamondbacks can really throw out there to counter. Zach Greinke, the Diamondbacks #1 starter, threw the Wild Card game and looked pretty shaky as he only made it 3 2/3 innings before being lifted. The Diamondbacks possible second best pitcher, Robbie Ray, also threw in the Wild Card game. At best I call this a gentlemen’s sweep with the Diamondbacks getting a game and Dodgers taking the rest. Dodgers take the series 3–1.

Next, we have the defending champion Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals. Last year the Cubs seemingly cruised to the World Series to face the Cleveland Indians, who gave them a good fight and nearly had them. The Cubs took the close Series 4–3, taking the lead late in Game 7 after the Indians had tied up the ballgame. Last season the Nationals lost a close 3–2 NLDS series to the LA Dodgers in a series that any Nationals fan will tell you they should have won. The Nationals have Bryce Harper back after he injured his knee on August 12th. The Nationals have arguably the best pitcher in the NL in Max Scherzer. Neither team is going to overwhelm each other though and I think this one goes the distance. The Cubs take the series 3–2 and move on the ALCS hoping to return to the World Series.

Aaron Judge, left, and teammate Didi Gregorius celebrate after they score. Photo Source: Kathy Willens/AP

Onto the AL side, this ALDS is the clash of New York and Cleveland. The Baby Bombers versus the Windians. The best team in the AL, the Indians, against the Wild Card-winning Yankees. The Baby Bombers are fresh off of their win against the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card game. Aaron Judge led his team in the come from behind victory after giving the Twins a 3–0 lead following a half inning of baseball. Yankee starter Luis Severino only went 1/3 of an inning before manager Joe Girardi took the ball from him and went to the bullpen. The Yankees rode their dominant bullpen to victory as they went 8 2/3 innings. The Indians, on the other hand, come in feeling good about themselves as they just recently went on a 22 game win streak before that was snapped. They are arguably playing the best baseball out of any team in the league and have high hopes for this postseason. Yes, the Yankees have the best bullpen in the league but that doesn’t much matter if your starters can’t give you more than 1/3 of an inning like Severino did the other night. I’ve got the Indians taking the series 3–1.

The other ALDS pits the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox. Neither team made the playoffs last year but this year they have turned it around and at one point or another have the been the favorite in the AL. Game 1 of this series will already be underway but Game 1 doesn’t affect my prediction on this series. The Red Sox have a could be Cy Young winner on their team in Chris Sale who is the Game 1 starter going up against Justin Verlander. Game 2 has Dallas Keuchel vs Drew Pomeranz. I say this series goes the whole way with the Astros winning it. I think this series will come down to hitting and I like the Astros lineup much more than the Bo Sox. Houston wins the series 3–2 and advances to the ALCS.

Based off of my above predictions, the NLCS will be a rematch of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. That also gives us an ALCS of the Cleveland Indians versus the Houston Astros. Anything can happen during October baseball but I think these are the matchups we will see next round. The greatest part is you don’t have to be a fan of any of the teams to be interested in the playoffs. All of the intrigue and the idea that you could see anything happen. Happy Postseason baseball fans!