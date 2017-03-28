All you need to know about whiteboard markers

Markers under consideration of this article The parameters were assessed on the set of markers of 9 different brands that are the most common to find around the globe. (1) Expo dry erase markers, low odour ink, chisel tip The design of the marker is very simplistic, more or less convenient to hold in a hand. The cap is firm to cap the marker (however you need to apply some strength), there is a small nest on the back of the marker to fix the cap when the marker is uncapped, which is good — the cap will not accidentally fall off when in use. Important to notice that manufacturer explicitly recommends to store the markers in horizontal position when in use (notice that it is recommended so for any other brand of a whiteboard marker). Somehow I always thought that markers are best to be stored vertically, with their felt tips pointing down. Well, that was obviously a fallacy. So store horizontally from now on (if not yet). The manufacturer suggests a wide range of other types of whiteboard markers that vary in ink colour (e.g. there are neon colour markers), tip type and size (chisel, point, fine and super fine) and other fancy and crazy things. You can check Expo site if you want to learn more. By the way, they have a nice FAQ page where, you might want to check it out, it has some practical tips on using whiteboard markers, not necessarily the Expo ones (those tips are applicable to any whiteboard markers in fact).

Expo markers that took part in the overview.

(2) Pilot V Board Master Wytebord Marker™, medium chisel point The design of a marker is somewhat unique, the marker is a bit too thick to my taste. What I find good about the design is that the cap has a little knob that I assume is intended to prevent the marker from rolling off a table for example. Also, the ink cartridge is attached to the rear part of the marker, the cartridge is made of transparent plastic so you could easily see how much ink is still there — it is easier to predict when a marker is going to run out. I like the markings on the top of a marker cap — easy to identify the type of a tip (in case you are owning various types). And the cap may be placed on the back of the marker when it is in use, however, the cap is very easy to fall off when you are drawing something. The description on the body suggests that there are spare tips, meaning they are replaceable. The marker is available in at least three variations of the tip — bullet, chisel and extra fine. You may find more information on their official site.

Pilot chisel tip markers that were reviewed and some other marker types that were at hand at the time of writing this article.

(3) Pentel Maxiflo white board marker, bullet point This is a nice looking and relatively easy to hold marker, slightly just a bit too thick in my opinion. The unique feature of these markers is that they come with so called pump-up action — there is a button on the rear of the marker that you could push when the marker show signs of running out of ink. Also its body is made of a transparent plastic so you can see how much ink is remaining — a convenient feature. Caps come with an indication of the tip type, again, useful when you possess and actively use various types. Cap can be attached to the rear end of a marker when in use, holds more or less firmly. The manufacturer suggests that you can leave the marker uncapped even for a long period of time. And they insist that the marker has 3 times longer distance (approx. 1100 m of an uninterrupted line) than standard marker. But it is not clear what markers they compare to. These markers can be found with various types of a tip — bullet tip, chisel tip, fine bullet tip and fine chisel tip. More information can be found here.

Pentel bullet point markers that were reviewed.

(4) Edding 28 EcoLine whiteboard marker, bullet tip It was a pure accident that I have chosen Edding 28 markers for the review — I could not acquire Edding 360 which are the most common to find in stationery shops. These two markers are almost identical, while Edding 28 is claimed to be made from recycled materials and has a removable end that makes it possible to refill it with fresh ink much faster than it is suggested by the manufacturer for Edding 360 model. I assume that the ink used for these two types is the same. You can attach a cap to the rear end of the marker while in use. Edding 360 is easy to lose the cap in that position, Edding 28 has even a shorter stub so the cap falls off even easier. Edding whiteboard markers come in a variety of tip types and sizes, colours and form factors. There is a comprehensive catalog of products available here, start from the page 28.

Edding 28 markers (under review) compared to the more common Edding 360.

(5) Sharpie whiteboard marker, chisel point Sharpie markers appear to be the exact copy of Expo markers owning to the fact that these two brands belong to the same corporation. The reason I have chosen Sharpie for this review is that Sharpie markers are available for sale in Europe, while Expo are exclusive for North America, unless you decide to order them online from US (like I did). Sharpie whiteboard markers do not come in the same variety of tips and colours as Expo do, however. Check that out here.

Sharpie chisel and bullet point markers, compared to Expo marker.

(6) Staedtler Lumocolor whiteboard marker, bullet point This marker is a very standard cigar type marker. Caps are marked to simplify identification. Markers come in different tip type and sizes. For all the available variations visit their site. Cap is firmly attached to the rear end of the marker preventing it from accidentally falling off while in use. The manufacturer claims the markers to be refillable. Since the marker body is securely sealed, the markers are refilled via capillary action. Full refill is promised in 4 hours with a marker attached to the refill station. Check here to get a general idea. I find it a German feature to suggest this type of refill technique as you do not find this method with any other manufacturers. Their kit boxes are worth a separate mention — I find them very handy. The boxes make it easy to transport and store markers.

Staedtler whiteboard marker sets come in handy plastic boxes.

(7) Neuland No.One, whiteboard marker, round nib This is the marker from the famous manufacturer of markers for graphic facilitation. I am personally a big fan of the other Neuland products and naturally I got myself a set of their whiteboard ones. And apparently I wanted to see how these match against more mundane whiteboard markers. Neuland markers are available in three types of nibs — bullet, chisel and fine bullet point. These markers have been designed to be refilled with an injection of refill ink into an opening in the rear end of the marker using a special hand pump. Unfortunately, Neuland had to discontinue sale of the whiteboard refill ink since February 2016 and therefore these markers are practically not refillable as of today. Nibs are replaceable. See more details on their site. Markers have a small knob on their bodies to prevent them from rolling off tables. There are two cavities on the sides of the body — those, I assume, are intended for a better and handier grip. Cap is firmly fixed on the rear end of the marker so it is secured there while marker is in use. And I think it is important to state it explicitly — this is the only brand of whiteboard markers that suggests grey colour. It is very important at least to me personally. There is no need to order the entire set however — you can order single colours separately.

Neuland No.One whiteboard marker, round nib, full set of colours.

(8) Artline 519, whiteboard marker, chisel tip These markers appear to be very popular in Asian region and I bought a couple of them last summer when I was on a business trip to Kuala Lumpur. I purchased only black colour but still decided to give it a go in this test. Artline suggests a very elaborate product range for whiteboard markers. Here you can find a full catalog of available items — there are various colours (including also neon), tip types and sizes.

(9) Lyreco whiteboard marker, bullet point This is the marker that is very common to find in Danish offices. Since I live and work in Copenhagen, I had access to these samples and decided to assess them in this review. While working on this review I have accidentally run across Staples Remarx whiteboard marker that appears to be the exact copy of the Lyreco whiteboard marker (and are found in Swedish offices of my employing company). I assume these two companies just brand a “white label” whiteboard marker available from some third party. This is a very regular, no fancy whiteboard marker. I thought it would be good to assess such a regular marker so you could get an overall idea what to expect from other lower-end markers available on the market. The cap can be attached to the rear end of the marker, but does not hold in place and fall off immediately. These markers are not available in many colours — only the basic four. But they also come with chisel tips. Here is the official product page where you could also find the specification with health safety information.