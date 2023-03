The Grim History of Slut-Shaming

From Cleopatra to Charity Girls, sluts have always been dangerous creatures.

Gustav Klimt, Hygieia, Portion of Klimt’s painting Medicine, 1901–1907 | Public Domain

On June 28th, 1887, on a warm summer evening, twenty-three-year-old Elizabeth Cass was strolling down Regent Street in London. New to the city, Elizabeth was heading towards a shop to buy a new pair of gloves. As she walked, she couldn't help but feel like someone was watching her.