EPA’s Failure to Enforce Environmental Laws Will Amplify COVID Risk

By Ami Zota and Yukyan Lam

On March 26, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a nationwide moratorium on enforcement of environmental laws — forgoing fines and other civil penalties for companies that fail to monitor, report or meet other requirements for releasing hazardous pollutants. While the EPA says this action will alleviate short-term costs to oil and gas companies, they are ignoring the public health costs of their actions. Their decision will amplify the public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for vulnerable communities living in pollution hotspots.

This decision is unusually broad in scope, indefinite in nature, and unprecedented. In the words of former EPA administrator, Gina McCarthy, the agency is giving industries an “open license to pollute.” Environmental justice leaders also denounced this decision because it exacerbates the health risks and anxiety of communities near oil, gas, and chemical facilities.

It is especially irresponsible for the EPA to abdicate its enforcement responsibilities during a global health crisis. Allowing companies to postpone repairs of equipment that leak toxic gases also increases the risk of fire and explosion. Such an event could overwhelm hospitals already beyond capacity because of COVID-19.

Oil refineries are expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of the decision. Many of the largest refineries are in California, a state that has been heavily impacted by COVID-19.

The state’s refineries already have a spotty record: In 2007 and 2012, chemical release incidents in Northern California led to a surge of hospital visits. In 2012, there were an additional 8,500 patients in the days after the accident.

The health consequences of the EPA’s moratorium are particularly worrisome for communities living near petrochemical plants, who are disproportionately black and brown and poor. Of the 5.4 million people living within a mile of oil and gas developments in California, more than one-third live in areas with other environmental pollution sources and 92 percent of the population in these over-burdened communities is non-white.

A similar situation can be found in the greater Houston area, which is home to a high concentration of oil refineries, industrial activity, and port traffic. Non-White, linguistically isolated, and poor residents are more likely to experience substantially higher pollution burdens than their white, English-speaking, and wealthier counterparts in the same region.

Across the U.S. there are large racial disparities in exposure to fine particulate matter pollutants, which is a well-documented risk factor for respiratory problems, cardiovascular problems, and mortality. Blacks and hispanics on average bear a 10 to 20 percent greater air pollution burden, compared to non-hispanic whites. Mounting evidence also suggests that communities of color may be more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution. Among a national Medicare population, the risk of death from fine particulate matter pollution was greater among Blacks than in the rest of the population.

In addition to living with higher air pollution, people of color also have many health vulnerabilities. Compared to their white counterparts, black adults are more likely to have uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes and die from asthma. These health problems may exacerbate the effects of COVID-19. Both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warn that populations with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and asthma, can experience more severe symptoms from a COVID-19 infection. A recent CDC report found that over 70 percent of US patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had at least one underlying health condition.

Greater releases of air pollution from the EPA’s lack of enforcement may increase public health impacts to COVID-19. Acute respiratory distress syndrome, a common cause of death among COVID-19 patients, is associated with long-term exposures to air pollution in older adults, even at levels below national air quality standards. While the direct effect of air pollution on COVID-19 outcomes is still unknown, air pollution can increase susceptibility to infection and may lead to worse outcomes when exposed to a virus. A recent study found a 15 percent increase in COVID deaths in areas with higher chronic air pollution levels in the US.

EPA issued the policy just days after a request from the American Petroleum Industry that the agency suspend its rules. The agency has defended its decision by saying that even though they are changing monitoring and reporting requirements, it does not mean they will allow facilities to pollute more. But the fact is that monitoring and reporting serve an important deterrent function. At a time when EPA’s inspections are at a decade low, this policy will be subject to abuse.

The EPA’s decision to relax enforcement on polluting industries has the potential to increase pollution and accidents that could exacerbate COVID-19 vulnerability in already disadvantaged communities and overwhelm our health care systems during this critical time.

EPA’s mission is to protect the human and environmental health for all communities, especially those most vulnerable. While we are in the midst of this public health crisis, we need federal agencies to create buffers to safeguard health, not to hammer the last nail in the coffin.

Ami Zota, ScD, MS, is an Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Yukyan Lam, JD, PhD, is a Staff Scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council and a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.