Does Brother Do This to Brother? Adidas VS Puma

Two brothers, two world brands, two enemies.

Adolf and Rudolf Dassler. Adi and Rudi in short. One is the founder of Adidas and the other is the founder of Puma.

Look at the contentious founding story of two big brands, born out of the enmity of these two brothers. :

Adi and Rudi set up the Gebrüder Dassler brothers’ shoe factory in their mother’s laundry. Since there was no electricity at first, they cut the leather and make shoes with the energy they produce from the bike. They want to produce light, thin and high-quality shoes, especially for athletes engaged in athletics. Adolf Dassler manufactures the shoes, while Rudolf Dassler is responsible for selling these shoes. When Hitler came to power in 1933, the brothers became members of the Nazi Party, but the brothers did not allow their political identity to affect their business life.

Even though the Nazi Party had an attitude against blacks, they gave Jesse Owens running shoes at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Owens won 4 gold medals in these Olympics. Thus, the brothers’ reputation spreads, and sales explode in an instant. However, the spouses of the brothers do not love each other at all, and this reputation causes the seeds of jealousy to arise between the brothers with the rivalry of the elites. The Nazi Party seizes the factory towards the last years of the war. And here begins to produce boots for the soldiers.

After this incident, Adolf, namely Adi, develops relations with America for a living and begins to keep on good terms with the allies. Rudolf works for the Gestapo, the secret police agency of the Nazi Party. Rudolf is arrested by the Allies on a tip-off.

The real bomb is coming now.

In the report published by America, it turns out that the one who reported Rudolf was his brother Adolf. Close to the end of the 2nd World War, these two brothers, who are at odds with each other, think professionally and continue their work, but now the ropes have been broken once. After the war is over and things are well rounded out, the whistleblower Adolf decides to continue the business separately. Rudolf opposes it. He says that two shoe factories would be too many in a small town. But Adolf has darkened his eyes. He won’t go back on his decision. He thinks Rudolf can’t do it somehow. He thinks he will give up. Adolf Dassler took forty employees and founded Adidas, a combination of his first and last name. His older brother Rudolf took the remaining thirteen employees and went to the other side of the river and founded Ruda, which is a combination of his name and surname, just like his brother, but later on, Ruda changed the name to Puma because it seemed more aesthetic.

And the duel begins: Adidas — Puma

They make a deal.

Neither will ever use their old name Dassler in their products and companies. These two factories are like medicine to the economy of Germany after World War II. Almost everyone in the city starts working for one of these two companies, but the whole city is forced to take sides in the fight between the Dassler Brothers. Employees in one factory begin not to cross over to the other side, and not to go to the markets and restaurants where the others go. The rivalry reaches such ridiculous proportions that dating and marriage between the employees of the two companies are also prohibited. In the city, which is divided into those on the Adidas side and those on the Puma side, even the children in primary school begin to choose their friends according to their shoes. This city is nicknamed the “City of the Bowed Neck” because people look at their shoes before speaking to each other. This separation begins to spread throughout the country. Lothar Matthäus, one of the greatest football players in the history of German football, rejected the offer of Bayer Munich, whose jersey sponsor was Adidas because his father worked for Puma. He signs a contract with the Borussia Mönchengladbach team, whose jerseys are prepared by Puma. The struggle between companies never ends. In particular, who first made the screw-on cleats becomes the subject of great debate.

Allegedly, Adolf took his invention to the German Football National Team before the 1954 World Cup. The screw stud is a revolutionary design as it can be adjusted to the ground. Thanks to this design, the German team surprisingly becomes the world champion and the people of war-torn Germany boosted their morale. Hearing this, Puma claims that it was the first to make the screw-on boots and that before 1954 many star football players had already worn them. The two brothers sue each other for years. Of course, they pour a lot of money into the lawyers. While Rudolf’s, and Puma’s sales team and product delivery are good according to Adolf, Adolf’s technical knowledge and relationship with athletes are better. This puts Adolf one step ahead of the race. Adidas gets better than Puma.

The resentment between siblings never ends. Four years apart, the Dassler Brothers die. Both are buried in the farthest corners of the same cemetery. They die, but the separation continues for years in this city. While their greed and determination created two world giants, they also inherited hostility to this city. Until 62 years later. The headquarters of both brands are still in this city. On World Peace Day, FIFA organizes a football match with the CEO and employees of Adidas and Puma, and the huge resentment between the two giant brands ends in this world.

Who knows, maybe the Dassler Brothers watched this match from above and made peace. Even if you haven’t made peace, make peace for our sake!

