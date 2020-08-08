Hitler’s Plan To Destroy NYC

By the end of 1944, Adolf Hitler and his Third Reich were gradually being encircled. In Italy, Allied forces continued to push deep into Italian territory. D-Day had gone off as planned and Paris was liberated by the end of the summer. In the east, Soviet troops would take Bucharest and Budapest and the red wave would soon crash upon Prussia’s shores.

Despite these setbacks, the Nazi regime had continued to develop their military technology and as the war deteriorated around them, their plans became more outlandish.

In 1944, a plan was hatched to strike terror into the hearts of the American citizens. There was resentment in the hearts of some in Europe regarding the American citizen’s safety during the war. That is why many plans were hatched to try and inflict damage upon them.

Why should they sit safe in their homes while the people of Europe struggled daily in the war?

The Japanese tried to send balloons via the jet stream. A long range bomber was designed to potentially fly across the Atlantic and back with the sole purpose of bombing New York City from German bases in Europe. These two did not come close to fruition but the plan to launch missiles via U-boat into New York harbor from hidden positions at sea, that almost came to be.

The V-1 Flying Bomb

The V-1 flying bomb was one of the main weapons used against London during Germany’s long campaign of indiscriminate strategic bombing civilians in England. The V-1 was first deployed against London in 1944 and the German’s noticed its success at terrorizing civilians. They came in fast, they detonated hard and they emitted a droning sound which would cause fear and confusion before it struck.

As a strategic weapon it had a low level of effectiveness. It was inaccurate, had poor guidance systems and was easily countermanded by common AA equipment at the time. By the time the English wised up to the use of the new V-1 bombs, they were intercepting roughly 80% of all incoming fire. This was a victory for the English but the Germans were more interested in the one in five that were getting through it their targets.

While bombing London had not worked to break the spirit of the British Empire in the war, many in Germany thought that perhaps bombing a target, such as New York City, could have a greater psychological effect on the Americans.

Rocket U-Boats

German U-boat (public domain)

A plan was hatched to equip the notorious German U-boats with V-1 rocket launchers. The V-1 had an operational range of over 150 miles and could be launched from the deck of a U-boat far out of range of New York City and her harbor. If a fleet of rocket equipped U-boats could fan out around New York and launch a salvo of the bombs at the unsuspecting city, they could cause a great deal of damage and strike fear into the American public.

However, the V-1 bombs were entirely inaccurate and there was no reliable way to get them onto a German submarine. The idea was heavily considered but the lack of storage space for repeat rounds and general unreliability of attempting to shoot the V-1s from an untested weapons platform deterred any further advancement of this plan.

The V-1, as a flying bomb, was under the purview of the Luftwaffe and they could not get along with the Kriegsmarine enough to make it work.

If successful, this would have been the first ballistic missile submarine ever constructed, and it would have been developed in the middle of World War II.

V-2 To The Rescue

Allied intelligence was well aware of Germany’s missile program. (Public domain)

While the V-1 mounted U-boat scheme seemed dead in the water, a new proposal was brought forth in the waning days of 1944. If the V-1 was too small and inaccurate to be an effective weapon against New York City, why not use a V-2 instead?

The V-2 rocket, the world’s first long range guided missile, would surely do better than the V-1. This was a plan that would surely work. With an 1,000Kg warhead and an operational range of 200 miles, this missile had a much greater chance of inflicting the kind of damage and terror that the Germans had been dreaming about for some time.

The only problem was, the missile was far too large to be mounted on any of the German’s current submarines and it was far too late in the war to redesign their machines to accommodate such a large weapon.

The Germans were nothing if not industrious at this point. Fueled by desperation, hatred and fear, they hatched an even stranger plan than mounting a missile to the deck of a submarine (already a strange plan for the time).

Instead, they would design a towed missile platform that would hold the V-2 rocket and be dragged behind the U-boats as they crossed the Atlantic. Then, once in range, the submarines would surface, setup the floating platform, and fire their payloads into American cities with ease.

The Americans, with no ability to stop V-2 rockets, would be powerless in the face of German military ingenuity.

The plan was equal parts outlandish and desperate. Three of these special submarines were ordered and the plan to fire heavy payload missiles into New York City was a go.

Operation Teardrop and Ultimate Failure

A US escort carrier guards the homeland’s coast (Public domain)

Unfortunately for the Germans, their code that they thought unbreakable had been broken. The enigma machines had been decoded allowing the Allies to be privy to Germany’s plans. At this point, at the end of 1944, the Americans now knew there was a plan to bomb American cities, chiefly New York, from newly designed German submarines.

In response, in 1945, the US Navy launched Operation Teardrop.

Operation Teardrop was an aggressive anti-submarine warfare campaign that saw two large US naval task forces begin patrols of the North Atlantic and the waters around New York City in order to intercept and destroy any incoming German submarines.

And come they did.

A steady stream of German U-boats was found in the Atlantic trying to make their way to the United States. However, the Americans were ready. Armed with the foreknowledge of what was coming, they ensured that none of the new submarines were able to get within range of the US coastline and cause damage.

The height of the operation lasted for a month in April 1945.

None of the German submarines reached the United States and five were sunk in the operation. The German’s lost over 200 men in the fighting and only managed to sink a single US destroyer. However, even more damaging, was the capture and interrogation of over two dozen U-boat crewmen including a captain.

The war in Europe would end shortly after Operation Teardrop took place and the German’s last gasp effort to kill American civilians was thwarted but the US still did not know if new and advanced missile technology had been hidden away on the subs they sank or deterred.

In the meantime, New York City was safe.

Aftermath — The Dawn Of A New Era

Submarines became instrumental weapons platforms from here out (Soviet submarine, Public domain)

Despite the success of Operation Teardrop, officials in the US Navy were curious to find out if any U-boats had actually been outfitted with missiles. If they had been, the Americans had been dangerously close to a disaster on their own soil. Through further investigation and interrogation of German prisoners it was discovered that none of the submarines approaching the US in 1945 had been equipped with V-2 rockets.

But the idea had been a good one, and it could have worked. Perhaps given a few more weeks or months, the Germans could have made it a reality.

Instead, the United States took the idea and the information gleaned from the Germans and used it to develop their own guided missile equipped submarines. In 1947, the Americans successfully launched V-1 variants from their own submarines proving that the Germans could have done the same in their plot to destroy New York City. The realization both disturbed and galvanized US officials and they hastened their programs to duplicate the technology.

This discovery would kick off a new paradigm in naval warfare. The new ballistic missile submarines would be combined with the burgeoning nuclear technology to create silent and deadly strike craft that could destroy a city from nearly anywhere in any ocean. The silent terror that would stalk the USSR and USA during the Cold War first originated in the mind of Nazi German war planners.

The idea to strike and destroy a major city from a safe distance with advanced weapons had been a German one and it changed the world forever.