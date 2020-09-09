How Has War Changed Since the Cold War

The character of war is continuously evolving over time but one aspect of war, its nature has and will never change

According to Carl Von Clausewitz, the nature of war “is violent, interactive, and fundamentally political.” He believed that its nature will never change, as these fundamental components will always be at the heart of warfare. However, he stated that the character of war, a subjective component of war’s nature, can vary. This has occurred over time through the information-led revolution in military affairs (RMA), which has significantly increased since the end of the cold war in 1991. Clausewitz’s view holds merit as the fundamental basic features of war haven’t changed, whilst the character of war has through states having a better understanding of the moral, tactical and geographical aspects of modern war whilst also reaping the benefits of new technological innovations.

Nature of war

The objective nature of war, according to Clausewitz, will never change as violence is a primordial and inherent characteristic of human nature. This can be seen across the world in the form of dictatorships, authoritarian regimes and extremist groups, none of which are new in the world order. Furthermore, the role of militaries has not changed. Even if they go through large scale developments, their fundamental role is to provide security and stability to a nation-state. In addition to this, Clausewitz sees war as an instrument of policy. It has a direct relation with politics in the sense that military action can and has been used to achieve political national interests. This is not a new phenomenon. Whilst it may seem to be more prevalent since the end of the Cold War, it has always been an essential aspect of the nature of war.

Character of war

However, the subjective nature of war has changed. The way in which war is carried out, its character, has vastly developed since the end of the Cold War.

Responsibility to Protect (R2P)

The introduction of the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) in 2001 was a huge step in the process of change as it further advanced the idea of humanitarian intervention. It caused war to become morally acceptable in order to prevent atrocious crimes against humanity. Alongside this, a more sophisticated set of rules of engagement, and a better duty of care over human life has caused a change in the character of war. What’s more, humanitarian aid and human rights have become a principal reason as to why states will intervene. A great example of this and R2P was NATO’s intervention in Libya in 2011 to protect its civilians from the violent and chaotic regime. This level of state intervention on moral grounds has been around for a while, however it has only recently been taken seriously by all UN member states.

Intrastate warfare

Since the end of the Cold War, there has been a progressive move towards intrastate warfare instead of interstate warfare. This is due to an increase in revolutionary ideology which caused movements such as the Arab Spring to try and challenge state leaders across the Middle East. This, coupled with a change in motives for war — from greed and grievance to identity, rights and resources — created failing states. These failing states were the perfect starting point for a new style of conflict to arise such as insurgency and terrorism. These are types of irregular warfare which are vastly different to the state-on-state warfare during the Cold War as it involves states and non-state actors. This type of warfare snowballed after the 9/11 terror attack in America as it gave the USA a hunter mentality to find and destroy Al-Qaeda, the perpetrators of the 9/11 attack.

A tactic often used during the Cold War era was escalation, however this is no longer a strategy used by militaries. It was a viable strategy when war was symmetrical, with both sides having a relatively similar firepower. However, since the end of the Cold War, due to the enemy changing to non-state actors, war has developed into asymmetric warfare where escalation is no longer applicable. New tactics and strategies must be created to deal with an enemy that are embedded amongst the population. Therefore, they must be defeated without resorting to escalation in case of inflicting suffering on innocent citizens.

Technology

Another way in which the subjective nature of war can be shown to have changed is through the development of technology. It has opened up many new opportunities within the tactical level of war through better, more efficient weapon systems, night vision and thermography. Technology has also aided in the development of drones, which have been increasingly used in combat as they provide a far more accurate way of attacking the enemy whilst decreasing the number of casualties on both sides. This has created a way in which war can be fought ‘cleanly’.

These and other breakthroughs in technology have created two new domains in which war is fought. You have the original three; land, sea, and air. In addition to these, there is space (the use of satellites and pin-point locations) and cyber (a major domain for intelligence and information gathering), neither of which were prevalent during the Cold War. They were developed in the 1990s and have since become vital to war fighting and intelligence gathering.

To conclude

It is clear that the nature of war has changed since the end of the Cold War when looking at its character. It has changed significantly through the development of better and stronger moral standards that enable and force states to protect all human identities through human intervention and R2P. It has also changed via technological advances which have enabled militaries to fight in a cleaner manner with less casualties and in a more efficient way. Furthermore, the significance of the technology created two more domains in which war can be fought. All of these put together show considerable evidence that the subjective nature of war has changed since 1991. However, there are a few objective aspects of the nature of war that haven’t changed. The fact that violence is inherent to humans, and that if war did change then it would become something entirely different. What’s more, the fundamental role of militaries across the world has not changed. These demonstrate that the basic objective nature of war has not and will not change. Nevertheless, the character of war, its subjective nature, has changed dramatically since the end of the Cold War.