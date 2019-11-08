When I finally went to a therapist for the first time, I haughtily announced that I didn’t need therapy. I was fine. I remember a coworker bumping into me at a grocery store once. I was falling down drunk, buying boxes of sugar cereal, sobbing because a family member was very sick and would die soon, and I didn’t know what to do. She asked how I was and I said: “I am fine.” Those were the years when I would have said “I’m fine” even if there was a knife clearly sticking out of my neck.

So I told this therapist I didn’t need therapy. I was only there because, you know, sometimes I get angry, and scared, and kick mailboxes, and play the game “can I fit my fist in my mouth” while sitting in public bathrooms. Nothing really serious, you see? I am a man and I am defined by how much pain I can absorb. I am like that popular superhero. The one who has claws and can take a beating. Only that character doesn’t, in fact, have an emotional healing factor. I don’t know why men can never show weakness. Maybe, tens of thousands of years ago, saber-toothed tigers realized that the men who showed weakness were delicious.

I have refused to admit weakness to myself and my loved ones. I have refused to admit when the pizza has lost its flavor. When the future is a wolf at the door. When sleep is just a long tumbling fall into a dying star. I have kept it secret from myself and others. The thoughts. The whispers. The bad days and bad weeks and bad months and bad years.

I have felt so tiny, so subatomic, that I’m invisible to the naked eye and I have told myself “No one can see you and they still look happy.” And at that moment I have thought: what if I were invisible forever?

“I’m fine,” is what I told the therapist during my first session. His name is Bill. He was a sixty-something Irish Jew from Staten Island. He had a New York accent. A proper backroom card game New York accent, as if cigarettes could sprout from the corners of his mouth. He actually agreed with me. I was fine, he said. I responded with a joke. Something along the lines of, “guess I’m cured then!” I didn’t know, at the time, that I make jokes to hide fear the way an octopus squirts ink to escape a predator. He even said I probably didn’t need to see him. I exhaled. Yeah, I said, I probably didn’t need to see him.

Then he told me a story about the old neighborhood. A tough guy he grew up with who married well, had a good business, was popular down at the bar. There were months there, though, when he couldn’t leave his house. I rolled my eyes at the sad-sack story and asked Bill if, surprise, this “tough guy from the old neighborhood” was really him. Bill said no. That’s a dumb thing to say. So I asked what happened to him, this tough guy from the old neighborhood, and, I remember this clearly, Bill said “He got into therapy. Finally. Now he’s fine, except when he’s not. But at least he knows the difference.” Then our time was up.

I came back the next week. Bill asked how I was and I said: “I’m fine.” I came back the week after that. Bill asked how I was and I said: “I’m fine.” This continued for seven years until he retired. At our last session, I wrote him a check and shook his hand. He was worth every penny, even those pennies that I had to pry out of the claws of my insurance company.

Next Thursday at 1:30 I’m going to see Gary. I’ve been seeing him for a few weeks now. He’ll ask how I am and I’ll tell him “I’m fine.” And then we’ll talk about whether I am or not.