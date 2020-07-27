I Had Lunch With A Right-Wing Troll

The lunch was perfectly polite, which is something two Southern white men of a certain age should be able to pull off. We are trained to be polite, the way dogs are housebroken because the South is hot and angry and the rude get beat. Well, the rude and anyone who forgets their place.

We ate fried chicken and biscuits. I attempted to offer up an ideological compromise: the Second Amendment is indeed in the Constitution. He did likewise: maybe cops beat up on people of color more than white men. Then he asked me questions about the late-night TV show he had seen me on.

There was a time long ago when I would appear on a very popular conservative cable news network that was, at least then, pretending to be fair and balanced. And so, every so often they’d drag a liberal on-air before shoving them into a giant wicker man.

I was often that blood offering.

But in case you were not aware that I was a frequent guest of hand-wringing billionaire Rupert Murdoch, let me share what it was like before I’m canceled:

First of all, the millions of conservatives who watched me hated me, except for a few who thought I’d make an amusing pet.

There is nothing arrogant and conceited people love more than being picked up by luxury cars and chauffeured to studios where their faces are gently powdered.

I was never paid and that is because I’m also a sucker.

Almost all of the professional libertarians I know I met in the green rooms of the corporate press where they’d suck-up to every right-wing on-air personality or Republican political operative who wandered in.

And lastly, conservatives are so insecure about their inability to produce vibrant, entertaining popular culture that they have tricked themselves into believing everything that happens on a screen is real life.

Which is why the recent civil rights marches have been so unnerving. That is why conservatives who once warned against the evils of unchecked government power are cheering state violence. Reality is, actually, tens of millions of people taking to the streets to protest police brutality. It’s not a TV show.

The only reason I had lunch with a troll was that he had seen me on television, defending President Obama’s sartorial choices, a topic that enraged so many viewers.

Things were simpler back then.

The lunch was pleasant enough and then, later, he returned to annoying me, like a giant, prehistoric gnat. After Donald Trump became president, he taunted me with renewed passion. He would reply to my comments like he was being paid to do it. His taunts were angrier than ever but that’s 2020, right? An endless, slowly rising fever.

He never publicly supported the president, but he never criticized him either. I know conservatives who hate Trump but love the world in which he exists, and thrives. They hate Trump but hate pinkos like me more. The enemy of their enemy is still their enemy.

The lunch was about 45-minutes. We both had to return to work — I was working for a start-up at the time and I wasn’t quite clear what his business was, sales maybe. During that time we got to know each other a little bit. Almost like friends.

I talked about my Texas roots, and he talked about his wanton youth. I remember he liked music, like David Bowie. He also complimented New York City’s energy, a bit of a no-no for a real American to admit. We actually talked a bit about the two topics you’re not supposed to discuss in mixed company: religion and politics. He was not a fan of the former. There were a few laughs. Friendly chuckles.

We both tried our best.

I know how these stories are supposed to go: two people from opposite ends of the political spectrum break bread and recognize each other’s humanity. We’re all God’s children, you know? We shook hands and parted ways.

A few weeks later he was mocking me on Twitter again, and that’s that.

I blocked him yesterday. He hates me. He hates liberals and progressives and SJWs and Antifa and BLM and Democrats, in general. I think he thinks Confederate statues being toppled are rehearsals for flesh-and-blood retribution.

I don’t normally block strangers or men I’ve had lunch with once. The reason I don’t block abusive trolls isn’t that I’m a free-speech hero. Usually, I just mute them and let them scream in silence for all eternity. I don’t block trolls because they want to be blocked. Canceled. Martyred. My right-wing troll practically begged me to block him.

Well, you win, old friend.