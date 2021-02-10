Double-masking can make a big difference, according to a study published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Triple-masking and quadruple-masking are even more effective,” the study’s conclusion explains. “But the most effective method for stopping the spread of COVID-19 is simply not breathing at all.”

The researchers behind the report discovered that participants in Study Group 6—who wore 37 masks—were 100% protected from transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the airborne virus responsible for COVID-19. They were also 100% protected from transmission of oxygen molecules, the study notes.

“Based on the current science,” CDC spokesperson Wilhelmina Craven said Thursday, “the CDC recommends everyone hold their breath until ninety percent of the population has been vaccinated. We understand this may seem unfeasible to many Americans, but we have no other choice but to follow the science.”

Craven then encouraged listeners to emulate Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who likes to stay ahead of the curve when he’s not flattening it, has been proudly double-masking and holding his breath for more than three weeks.