Service as Observable

In Angular, we use services to transfer data between components or to encapsulate logic in our application. Using RxJS Subjects and Observables in service to manage async data is a good practice. Angular combined with RxJS allows us to write in a declarative, reactive fashion. But sometimes we come across various APIs or third-party libraries that use callbacks and push us to write code in the imperative style. One of these is a native web APIs.

Let’s see how we can turn them into Angular-style services using RxJS Observable.

First, let’s look at the Geolocation API.

Geolocation API

The Geolocation API allows users to provide their location to web applications if they so desire.

Here is an example of the basic usage of Geolocation API. First, we need to make sure that geolocation is available.

Then, to get the user’s current position, we should call the getCurrentPosition() method. If we want to track the user’s position for some time, we should call watchPosition() method. We must define callbacks for success and error and put them into these methods.

We must also remember to call the clearWatch() method with watchId. It is very important because watching the position takes up a lot of battery power. So, basic usage doesn’t look declarative and short. Let’s turn Geolocation API into reactive service in the Angular way!

First, let’s create a token for Geolocation. We can create an Injection Token using NAVIGATOR from @ng-web-apis/common package. This way we are not using global objects directly.

And one more token, which helps us to check browser support.

And another token to Provide a PositionOptions object.

Now it’s time to create the service. In order to use it as convenient as possible, we will use Observable.

Often we forget that Observable is a class and that we can extend it. The Observable constructor takes a subscriber function as an argument, that is called when the Observable subscribe() method executes. A subscriber function receives a Subscriber object, and can publish values, raise errors or notify subscribers of successful completion with next(), error() and complete() methods.

We call super() in the constructor of our class and put in it a function that provides the subscriber.

Since we extend our service from Observable, the service has a subscribe() and pipe() methods. Let’s add the browser support check and options in the constructor.

Almost done. Now let’s apply RxJS shareReplay() operator to share our source and repeat the last value from service for new subscribers. Don’t forget to provide the {bufferSize: 1, refCount: true} options to limit the buffer and to count all subscribers. Also, we want to clear the watching-id when there are no active subscribers. We can do it using finalize() RxJS operators.

Our Observable-based service is done. And now It’s very simple to use.

You also can consume this service directly in the template using an async pipe.

Notice that we no longer need to worry about cleaning watchId and can use the full power of RxJS while working with the user’s position.

We examined the creation of an Observable-based service using Geolocation API. You can find the full code of this solution here. It’s also published to npm.

Now let’s move on and see how observable-based services allow us to easily make directives. Consider this with the ResizeObserver example.

ResizeObserver API

The Resize Observer API provides a performant mechanism to monitor an element for changes to its size, with notifications being delivered to the observer each time the size changes.

Just like the Geolocation API, native ResizeObserver API is not convenient to use in Angular. It’s a good idea to make a service based on Observable for Resize Observer. I will not describe in detail again how to make that. It’s very similar to the service we made above. Take a look at the code

NOTE: In newer versions of Angular, the zone itself reacts to Resize Observers. We wrap the call with ngZone here to support older versions of Angular.

The only significant difference is that we inject the ElementRef to put it in observe() method. Now we can use the service directly from our component and Angular DI will take care of providing a reference to native elements to the service. To make this solution more useful, let’s wrap this service with a directive.

Wrapping observable services with a directive is very easy. You need to inject the service in the constructor of the directive and map it to the output as it’s done below.

Please note how we add RESIZE_OPTION_BOX in providers to easily pass Resize Options from the template.

Since our directive is done, let’s see how convenient it is to use in the component.

The ready to use solution is available as npm-package and you can find it on GitHub.

Conclusion

Wrapping with observable-based service allows you to use the full power of RxJS and Dependency Injection. It also helps keep your components from unnecessary logic. If you need to work with existing streams or promises, an alternative way is to create a token with a factory as is done in @ng-web-apis/midi. You can read more about this here.

I hope the ideas of this article will help you to create clean and convenient services.