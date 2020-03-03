Code Commenting! Some people say its ugly , Some says its standard and good practice to do.
Commenting is the “art” of describing what your program is going to do in “high level” English statements.
Well, This writing will show you how code commenting can be funny too. I have listed some funny code comments people encountered in production code.
TL;DR Noting serious here ! Read this just for fun !
i++; //increment i
return 1; # returns 1
return null; //Not really null
// Magic. Do not touch.
// sometimes I believe compiler ignores all my comments
// I dedicate all this code, all my work, to my wife, Darlene, who //will have to support me and our three children and the dog once it //gets released into the public.
// I am not responsible of this code.
// They made me write it, against my will.
//
// Dear maintainer:
//
// Once you are done trying to 'optimize' this routine,
// and have realized what a terrible mistake that was,
// please increment the following counter as a warning
// to the next guy:
//
// total_hours_wasted_here = 42
# To understand recursion, see the bottom of this fileAt the bottom of the file# To understand recursion, see the top of this file
//Dear future me. Please forgive me.
//I can't even begin to express how sorry I am.
//private instance variable for storing age
public static int age;
#define TRUE FALSE
//Happy debugging suckers
//open lid
//take sh!t
//close lidComments for a File open, data dump, file close…
const int TEN=10; // As if the value of 10 will fluctuate...
/* You are not meant to understand this */
/*
* TODO: Remove this function
function remove($customer_id)
{
$this->Customer->remove($id);
}
*/
//When I wrote this, only God and I understood what I was doing
//Now, God only knows
// drunk, fix later
// I'm sorry.
//This code sucks, you know it and I know it.
/* Please work */
// I have to find a better job
// Joe is sorryA few hundred lines later...
// Harry is sorry too
#Christmas tree initializer
toConnect = []
toRead = [ ]
toWrite = [ ]
primes = [ ]
responses = {}
remaining = {}
Catch (Exception e) {
//who cares?
}
// Remove this if you wanna be fired
// somedev1 - 6/7/02 Adding temporary tracking of Login screen
// somedev2 - 5/22/07 Temporary my ass
// IE7 update. this is still bad code, but IE8 is probably a long way off :)
// no comments for you
// it was hard to write
// so it should be hard to read
// If this code works, it was written by Paul DiLascia. If not, I don't know
// who wrote it
// This comment is self explanatory.
int main(void)
/* Program starts here */
} catch (PartInitException pie) {
// Mmm... pie
// Houston, we have a problem
// I am not sure if we need this, but too scared to delete.
// If this comment is removed the program will blow up
/**
* Always returns true.
*/
public boolean isAvailable() {
return false;
}
// Autogenerated, do not edit. All changes will be undone.
// hack for ie browser (assuming that ie is a browser)
/////////////////////////////////////// this is a well commented line
Exception up = new Exception("Something is really wrong.");
throw up; //ha ha
//Mr. Compiler, please do not read this.
// TODO - Comment this function
// All bugs added by David S. Miller
//If you're reading this, then my program is probably a success
Catch (Exception e) {
//eat it
}
Repeat
...
Until (JesusChristsReturn) // Not sure
// This should fix something that should never happen
//todo: never to be implemented
//I am not sure why this works but it fixes the problem.
/**
* For the brave souls who get this far: You are the chosen ones,
* the valiant knights of programming who toil away, without rest,
* fixing our most awful code. To you, true saviors, kings of men,
* I say this: never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down,
* never gonna run around and desert you. Never gonna make you cry,
* never gonna say goodbye. Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you.
*/
// simply copied from another code
//This is a kind of magic.
//Please comment on your source code
int MyFunction()
{
// There once was a man named Dave
int Result = 0;
// Whose code just wouldn't behave
MyObject *Ptr = new MyObject();
// He left to go to a meetin'
Result = Ptr->DoSomething();
// And left his memory a leakin'
return Result;
}
//
//3.4 JeK My manager promised me a lap dance if I can fix this release
//3.5 JeK Still waiting for that dance from my manager
//3.6 JeK My manager got changed, the new manager is hairy, dont want the dance anymore
//3.7 Jek Got that dance, yuck!
//
public boolean isDirty() {
//Why do you always go out and
return dirty;
}
# as you can see: I comment the code!
// TODO: Finish.
/*
after hours of consulting the tome of google
i have discovered that by the will of unknown forces
without the below line, IE7 believes that 6px = 12px
*/
font-size: 0px;
public GetRandomNumber()
{
// Chosen by a fairly rolen dice
return 12;
}
// TODO: Delete
// if i ever see this again i'm going to start bringing guns to work
// For the sins I am about to commit, may James Gosling forgive me
def format_ticket_content(text, recursive = true)
if text.is_a?(TicketNote)
note = text
text = note.content
else
note = nil
end
## Safety pig has arrived!
text = h(text)
## _
## _._ _..._ .-', _.._(`))
## '-. ` ' /-._.-' ',/
## ) \ '.
## / _ _ | \
## | a a / |
## \ .-. ;
## '-('' ).-' ,' ;
## '-; | .'
## \ \ /
## | 7 .__ _.-\ \
## | | | ``/ /` /
## /,_| | /,_/ /
## /,_/ '`-'
##
//I'm sorry, but our princess is in another castle.
long long ago; /* in a galaxy far far away */
<!-- Here be dragons -->
try {
} finally { // should never happen
}
/*
* You may think you know what the following code does.
* But you dont. Trust me.
* Fiddle with it, and youll spend many a sleepless
* night cursing the moment you thought youd be clever
* enough to "optimize" the code below.
* Now close this file and go play with something else.
*/
// Replaces with spaces the braces in cases where braces in places //cause stasis
$str = str_replace(array("\{","\}")," ",$str);
/* Ah ah ah! You'll never understand why this one works. */
// This only exists because Scott doesn't know how to use const //correctly
Checkout the actual Stack-overflow question for more like those above. You can add yours top in comments. I will add that in the original Writing later.
Thanks for reading.