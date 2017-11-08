Can Eric Hosmer field?

Every year since 2006 — wow, I cannot believe it has been that long — I have been a voter for the Fielding Bible Awards. The awards were invented by John Dewan and friends all those years ago because they were totally into baseball defense … and like everyone else they really disliked the Gold Gloves.

Dewan had started to break down defense in a whole new way, by charting every single play on video and coming up with his own plus-minus system. The “plus” were plays that the average defender could not make. The minus were failures to complete plays the average defender did make. The system was raw at first, but it was a quantum leap forward from the Gold Glove approach which basically involved coaches and managers sitting in offices, staring at ceilings, chewing on pencils, and finally marking off someone while saying, “Hell, that guy looked pretty good to me.”

This was how Rafael Palmeiro won a Gold Glove when he played 28 games at first base and the rest at DH.

There are a lot of Gold Glove stories like that, though it has gotten better over the years. I think the Fielding Bible Awards, indirectly, has helped the Gold Gloves get better.

Anyway, voting for the Fielding Bible Awards is a mixed bag. It’s an honor, of course, and it’s enjoyable trying to determine who is really the best defensive shortstop or centerfielder in baseball. But for the FBAs, you have to choose the TOP TEN at every position. This is OK when you are talking about a key defensive position. But when you start trying to determine who the ninth and tenth best first baseman or left fielder is, whew, let me tell you that’s when you find how much you really like baseball.

Every year, I groan as I go through the defense stats and my season notes as I try to decide: “Hmm, should I put Josh Bell ninth and C.J. Cron tenth? Or should I put Wil Myers ninth and Danny Valencia tenth?”

As my friend says, distinctions at that level shouldn’t be made.

And that “Should I put him ninth or tenth group” is where Eric Hosmer ends up on my list every single year.

Eric Hosmer just won his fourth Gold Glove … and I have a strong suspicion that he is not actually a good defensive first baseman. I don’t think he’s a BAD first baseman. I just don’t think he’s good. I partially base this suspicion on the advanced defensive statistics — all of them. By defensive WAR he is a eight-wins worse than average for his career, with the bulk of that defensive negativity coming in his Gold Glove years. By Ultimate Zone Rating, UZR, he’s 29 runs below average for his career (though he was basically average in 2017).

By Dewan’s Runs Saved statistic, Hosmer was minus seven runs in 2017, which placed him 31st among first baseman, and last year year he was minus-six runs which placed him 33rd. There are only 30 teams in MLB.

There is nothing in the advanced stats record I can find to suggest Hosmer is a superior first baseman. Even going back to old-fashioned defensive stats, his fielding range is nothing special. His fielding percentage is nothing special. He does usually rank among the league leaders in assists and putouts and double plays, but you will do that if you play every day. Anyway, even giving him extra credit for that, this year he finished fifth, second and fourth in those three categories. He won the Gold Glove anyway.

What about the eye test? I have watched Eric Hosmer play a lot of baseball. He does look good out there. He’s a big guy, left-handed (which always helps the look), and he has soft hands. He seems pretty good at digging bad throws out of the dirt.

And so, while watching him I find that I WANT him to be a great defensive player. There is something about I like to call “Defensive Magical Thinking.” This is when we simply choose to see something in a player’s defense because it totally fits what we want to believe. To be honest, there’s probably less magical thinking in baseball than other sports because, for the most part, the stats are too good. You can’t magically think that Billy Hamilton can hit no matter how much you wish it to be true because Billy Hamilton’s batting average and on-base percentage make it entirely clear that he can’t hit.

But because defensive statistics are not widely accepted, magical thinking is possible. You probably know that Dave Winfield — and I LOVE Dave Winfield — won seven Gold Gloves. That seemed so right at the time; Winfield had that great arm, he was such a magnificent athlete. But Defensive WAR calculates that he was actually a brutal outfielder, costing his team 23 wins with his defense over the years. And Bill James, using entirely different calculations for his Win Shares formula, graded Winfield as a D+ outfielder.

I still want to believe that Dave Winfield was a great outfielder. And I can because … defensive magical thinking.

So it is with Hosmer. He’s an energetic and fun player. He’s likable. He plays every day. He is coming off a nice offensive season. And he makes enough scoops over at first that, sure, you can sort of, kind of, make yourself believe he’s a Gold Glover. Anyway, it’s not like the American League is crawling with Keith Hernandezes and Wes Parkers. By the Fielding Bible Award voting, the best defensive first baseman in the AL this year was Mitch Moreland.

So, no offense to Mitch Moreland but, based on what I’ve heard and how fans voted in Tango’s marvelous Fan Scouting Report, even Boston fans don’t think that he’s an especially good first baseman. Anyway, it’s a better story to give it to Hosmer.

Trouble is, there was someone who probably deserved it more than both of them … someone who was an even better story than Hosmer.

I think the Gold Glove should have gone to Joe Mauer.

It has been a long and harsh journey for Mauer over the last decade. After his crazy 2009 season, when he won the American League MVP award unanimously, it seemed like he would make his way into the stratosphere of great catchers, up there on Mount Rushmore with Yogi and Johnny. He had won three batting titles, and his power was coming in (he led the league with a .587 slugging percentage) and he was just 26 years old. He signed a huge contract. Everything was happening.

Things began to change. In 2010, the Twins moved into Target Field and, just like that, Mauer’s power was gone. Gone. He hit one home run at home all year. He has never come within 100 points of his 2009 slugging percentage since the team went into the new stadium.

In the 2010 offseason he had knee surgery and he struggled with it all season and then he had pneumonia. He rebounded with a solid year in 2012.

And then came 2013, a terrible year, a concussion ended his season and then ended his career as a catcher. It also seemed to end his days as a star.

Mauer moved to first base and struggled there, as you might expect. And his bad just never came back. His genius for hitting was gone, replaced by a guy merely trying to survive. Mauer is 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, and the hope seemed to be that he would at least start turning on pitcher and hitting some home runs.

He did not. From 2014–2016, Mauer hit .267 and slugged .380. He hit 25 total homers. It was hard to watch. The Twins had to keep putting him out there because he was Joe Mauer and because of his gigantic contract, but it clearly wasn’t working and it wasn’t likely to get any better.

This year, though, it did get better. No, it wasn’t a quantum leap forward — he didn’t suddenly become Young Mauer again. But he was useful again. He hit .305/.384/.417, improving each split by 30 or 40 points. And he was good when the Twins needed him to be pretty good, hitting .385 and slugging .500 in high leverage situations.

And then there was this: He made himself into a pretty darned good first baseman. Dewan had him saving seven runs, which isn’t bad at all. UZR also had him seven runs above average. He only made two errors all year. And Twins fans definitely noticed; in Tango’s Fan Scouting Report, Mauer rated third among all first baseman, behind only Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. Fans were particularly taken by his instincts and his hands.

Look, nobody will confuse him with Goldschmidt. But in an American League without a great defensive first baseman, Mauer was a perfectly reasonably Gold Glove choice. He was certainly a better choice than Eric Hosmer.