Winning is Creepy

Three managers in baseball’s Eastern divisions made the playoffs in 2017. All three managers were fired.* Boston’s John Farrell, Washington’s Dusty Baker and New York’s Joe Girardi are all out, even though they were the only three managers in the AL and NL East to actually win anything.

*You can go ahead and write in the comments that Washington’s Dusty Baker and New York’s Joe Girardi were not fired. Go ahead, feel free to write it in there, I won’t mind. Baker and Girardi had their contracts run out and were not offered new ones for the 2018 season. So, that’s not technically the same as being fired, or so the line goes.

Of course, I cannot fathom anyone other than maybe Mister Potter from “It’s a Wonderful Life” who thinks that in these cases not offering is somehow different from firing. They were both managers of a team. They both won many more than they lost. They both, by every indication, wanted to stay in the job. They are both out. This wasn’t a case of them negotiating expensive new terms on a contract and thus failing to come to terms. They were booted out the door without any say in the matter. They were FIRED.

The questions becomes this: What is a manager’s job, anyway? I don’t mean, “What are a manager’s job responsibilities?” We’ve gone over those many times here and will do so again.

No, I mean: What is the job? How do you define success and failure? It used to be pretty simple — a manager’s job was to win baseball games. You would hear managers say some version of that all the time: “My job is to win games.”

But clearly that’s not the job now, certainly not the whole job. It seems to me two things have happened over the last 15 or so years that have fundamentally moved the bar* for managers.

*Speaking of “the bar,” have you seen that Ford truck commercial where we’re told that Ford trucks don’t “just raise the bar. We ARE the bar?” I just want to say that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever for Ford. The bar is, like, the bare minimum of competence, right? When you hear people talk about, say, fundraising, they will say: “Our goal is to raise a million dollars, that’s the bar. But of course, we would love to do better than that.” You don’t want to be the bar. You want to be the one to raise the bar or go over the bar or leave the bar way behind, nobody wants to just be the bar and certainly nobody wants to BRAG about just being the bar.

Anyway, those two things that have moved the bar:

General managers are now the ones who have the job of “just winning games.” The postseason is now very different from the regular season.

Each of these need to be unpacked a little bit. We all know that general managers — and not managers — are the now the stars of baseball organizations. We have seen that develop over the last 20 years — particularly since the publishing of “Moneyball.”

This used to be the game of Stengel and Alston and Weaver and Sparky and even, more recently, of Herzog and La Russa and Torre.

It is now the game of Epstein and Luhnow and Cashman and Friedman.

So what does this mean? It means that general managers are now the ones who are seen as responsible for winning in the regular season. The manager is just another role player. Yes, of course, everyone wants a manager who can guide the team, but the general thought is that numerous managers could do that. If the Washington Nationals ownership group believed that Dusty Baker played a major role in Washington winning 192 games the last two seasons, they would have offered him a contract.

They don’t believe it. They think any numbers of managers can do that. I think they’re wrong. But that leads us to the second part of the equation: A whole different postseason.

People have often wondered what baseball would look like if the season was like the NFL — you know, only 16 games long.

It would look a lot like this postseason, with teams playing breakneck baseball, pulling pitchers at the first sign of trouble, moving the roster around for the moment, pushing players to their physical limits.

And this is where the good teams now expect their managers to deliver.

Dusty Baker was let go presumably because he has an unfortunate postseason history … and he lost a five-game series to the Chicago Cubs. Joe Girardi was let go presumably because he was too intense and not the easiest guy to deal with … and he lost a seven-game series to the Houston Astros. John Farrell was let go presumably because he did not impress enough people in the organization as a difference maker … and he lost a five-game series to the Houston Astros.

You imagine any and all of those other considerations would have been overlooked had they taken their team to the World Series.

Girardi is the biggest surprise of the three because he has managed the Yankees for 10 years, and his team did win a World Series, and they had a winning record every year even though the team was often a mess of bloated contracts and diminished veterans. But the reality is that the Yankees moved into a new phase this year. That stuff is over. Brian Cashman has done a spectacular job rebuilding the team so now it’s young and vibrant and powerful and should only get better.

And so now the manager will be expected to win the World Series. He will get little-to-no credit for winning 95 or 100 or even 120 games in a season. His job will be to maneuver through the crapshoot world of October, and win three short series. And if he doesn’t, he will be fired. Or, if you prefer, he will not be offered a new contract. Either way he will be gone.