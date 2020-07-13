That Time Charlie Chaplin Almost Got Assassinated In Japan

Accidentally stumbling into a coup d’etat

Photo by Rudy Issa on Unsplash

“Chaplin is a popular figure in the United States and the darling of the capitalist class. We believed that killing him would cause a war with America, and thus we could kill two birds with a single stone.” — Lt. Seishi Koga, confession during trial, Japan Times, Shibly Nabhan

When one thinks of the beginnings of World War II, one often thinks of dictators, armies, and general chaos. However, life went on before the conflict broke out, including the movie industry. During a trip to promote his movie “City Lights” in May of 1932, Charlie Chaplin would find the world was changing in a startling series of events.

The actor, who was at the height of global fame, would read books about the enchanting land of Japan and want to see it with his own eyes. He’d load up his staff and friends on a ship, steaming through the Suez Canal on an Asian tour, which would end up in Japan. Little did Chaplin know this magical country was in the midst of bloody changes.

On his arrival, nothing would appear out of the ordinary — if anything it was fantastic. According to Shibly Nabhan’s article, thousands awaited Chaplin’s ship at the docks and airplanes dropped leaflets. He’d recount a sea of colorful kimonos looking like a flower show. The government would even put a special train at the actor’s disposal.

However, Chaplin and his group soon noticed their Japanese guide seemed a little too pushy. He’d shuffle them to specific areas and make strange requests, getting agitated if questioned.

In one instance they were brought before the Imperial palace and told to bow, even though no one was there to receive the display. Chaplin’s brother also claimed their bags and rooms had been searched.

The actor often challenged the guide’s itinerary but kept an open mind until a strange event at dinner. While the group sat with the guide, six men came to their table uninvited.

One sat down and began reprimanding the guide in an aggravated tone. The other five men loomed threateningly around the table. Chaplin didn’t understand Japanese, but knew they were in danger.

He’d immediately put his acting skills into play. Standing up, he’d place his hand in his pocket like a gun was at the ready, and start shouting at the group threatening the table.

Their tormentors seemed suddenly stunned by the public display and Chaplin ushered his team away from the table. Although he figured something was amiss, the actor had no idea of the chaos about to unfold around him.