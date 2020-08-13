The Fascinating Story of the Girl Who Survived a 10,000 Feet Fall

The story of Juliane Koepcke

Juliane still remembers those horrifying moments when tongues of lightening had surrounded the plane.

“When we saw lightning around the plane, I was scared. My mother and I held hands but we were unable to speak. Other passengers began to cry and weep and scream.”

That was when her mother had said very calmly: “That is the end, it’s all over. “Those were the last words she heard from her as the plane nosedived and broken into pieces in mid-air.

It was pitch dark and people were screaming and Juliane found herself ejected out of the plane plummeting down in a free-fall mode 10,000 feet into the Amazon jungle. When she woke up, she found herself in the middle of the Peruvian jungle teeming with animals, heavily injured and frightened. She had a broken collar bone, deep cuts on her arms and legs, and a torn ligament in her knee that made it difficult for her to walk.

If there was anything that was on her side, that was the training given by her parents. Her parents worked at a research station in the Amazon and she learned some basic skills from them to survive the ‘green hell’ as the Amazon forest is called. There were three basic survival lessons she learned from her zoologist father and ornithologist mother.

· It is not the big animals but the ‘insects, spiders, ants, flies, and mosquitoes’ that will kill you.

· Find a river. That is where you find human settlements.

· Don’t be tempted to eat any fruit. That could be poisonous.

She followed their lessons to a tee. At the crash site, she found a small bag of sweets which was to be her only food for the next 10 days. She found a creek and walked into the water as that was the ‘safest’ way to avoid getting bitten. Sometimes she will find a crocodile approaching her, but she knew that crocodiles don’t attack unless provoked.

It was very hot and rained several times a day and her mini dress was woefully inadequate for her situation. The wound on her upper arm had become septic and soon it was infested by centimeter long maggots. She was tired, in deep pain, and hallucinating but she persisted on.

On the fourth day, she found the bodies of three passengers rammed headfirst into the earth. It was a horrifying scene that still gives her nightmares. Luckily her mother was not one of them.

On the tenth day finally, following the creek she came across a hut with a palm leaf roof, an outboard motor, and a liter of gasoline. She poured the gasoline over her maggot-infested wound, another lesson she had learned from her father. The pain was intense but the maggots died. Dead tired, she dropped unconscious within the hut.

The next day, she was rescued by a group of Peruvian lumberjacks who took her to the nearest town and admitted her to a hospital. She was the sole survivor of the plane crash.