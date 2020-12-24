Three Life Lessons From a Dying Man

None of them involve money

Aaron Nichols
Dec 24, 2020 · 4 min read
Image for post
Image for post
Photo by Aaron Andrew Ang on Unsplash

Live Your Life On Purpose

Get Purpose. Get Perspective. Get Passion.

Sign up for Top Stories

By Live Your Life On Purpose

A newsletter that delivers Live Your Life On Purpose's most popular stories to your inbox once a month.  Take a look.

By signing up, you will create a Medium account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.

Check your inbox
Medium sent you an email at to complete your subscription.

Aaron Nichols

Written by

Aaron Nichols

7x top writer, educator, and serial vagabond. If you like what you’ve read, sign up for The Well-Lived Life! https://thewelllivedlife.substack.com/

Live Your Life On Purpose

Live Your Life On Purpose

Get Purpose. Get Perspective. Get Passion.

Aaron Nichols

Written by

Aaron Nichols

7x top writer, educator, and serial vagabond. If you like what you’ve read, sign up for The Well-Lived Life! https://thewelllivedlife.substack.com/

Live Your Life On Purpose

Live Your Life On Purpose

Get Purpose. Get Perspective. Get Passion.

More From Medium

A Journey Towards Healthy Living

Cultivating (not Finding) your Passion

How to Make Peace with Being an Extreme Introvert

Breast Reduction Surgery Changed My Life: DDD to B+

5 Ways to Upgrade Your Personal Development Based on Psychology

You can’t fix the entire world

If You Feel Guilty For Taking Breaks, You’re Doing It Wrong

If Evolution Says You Can Change, Why Can’t You

Learn more.

Medium is an open platform where 170 million readers come to find insightful and dynamic thinking. Here, expert and undiscovered voices alike dive into the heart of any topic and bring new ideas to the surface. Learn more

Make Medium yours.

Follow the writers, publications, and topics that matter to you, and you’ll see them on your homepage and in your inbox. Explore

Share your thinking.

If you have a story to tell, knowledge to share, or a perspective to offer — welcome home. It’s easy and free to post your thinking on any topic. Write on Medium

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store