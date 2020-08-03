My Sister and I Are the Victims. Our Brother is the Predator

A survivor of years of childhood abuse tells her story

Jess Carson
Aug 3 · 25 min read
Image for post
Image for post

Make it Personal

Personal Essays and Short Stories About The Current Moment

Sign up for our Sunday Paper

By Make it Personal

All our essays and stories, sent straight to you once a week. Take a look

Create a free Medium account to get our Sunday Paper in your inbox.

Jess Carson

Written by

Jess Carson

Writer of Taboos and the Unspoken

Make it Personal

Make it Personal

We publish personal essays about politics, TV/film, internet culture and so on. Take a big topic and let us see it through your eyes. We also publish a short story every Sunday. Every writer is guaranteed at least $10 per personal essay, $20 per short story.

Jess Carson

Written by

Jess Carson

Writer of Taboos and the Unspoken

Make it Personal

Make it Personal

We publish personal essays about politics, TV/film, internet culture and so on. Take a big topic and let us see it through your eyes. We also publish a short story every Sunday. Every writer is guaranteed at least $10 per personal essay, $20 per short story.

More From Medium

Southern City Prohibits Free Speech

Evangelicals Bid for a President Mike Pence

Killing One Monster, Unleashing Another

President Trump, Stop and Frisk Is Both Unconstitutional and Ineffective

The Nunce and Future King —

Private Prisons: Problem And Solution

Why Some People Aren’t Shocked About Manafort’s Light Sentence

Kavanaugh vs The Intellectual Dark Web

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade

About

Help

Legal

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store