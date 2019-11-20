The Next Chapter of Collaborative Experiences

In real life, collaboration is keenly felt; it’s communal, fast, frustrating, fun, and everything in between. In digital products, however, we currently only see collaboration (hello, co-authoring flags!). While that’s still useful, this difference turns a dynamic process into a series of static hand-offs.

At Microsoft Design, we know collaboration to be much more than the visual evidence that someone else has worked on a document. We operate as a close-knit creative collective and work across myriad geographies, so we know firsthand the importance of understanding, supporting, and enhancing digital collaboration processes.

To build more dynamic collaborative experiences across Microsoft 365, we’ve focused on thoughtful creation points to help people foster meaningful and organic connections, build on each other’s ideas, and carry creative momentum forward.

Through more unified Teams experiences, new Planner designs that streamline task management, and a future-forward approach to co-authoring with the Microsoft Fluid Framework, we’re ensuring the next chapter of Microsoft 365 supports true collaboration.

Collaborating with a shared purpose

Collaboration is both an individual and collective act, a duality that necessitates having a shared purpose. When everyone on a team sees a common goal and understands how to achieve it, we amplify our efforts. Microsoft Teams supports this by breaking down barriers to communication and providing a centralized hub for open, transparent collaboration.

Designed as a unified space, apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint can be seamlessly used within Teams via an integrated experience. This allows people to share insights and feedback in context, with the right information and tools at their fingertips, without switching apps or interrupting flow. Microsoft Search, which is built right into Teams, uses powerful AI and an understanding of natural language to bring forward what you’re looking for.

Collaboration that doesn’t slip through the cracks