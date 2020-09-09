World Week of Peace in Palestine and Israel (Sep. 13-21)

Olives in market, Jerusalem

Contributed by Andrea Mann

Director of Global Relations for the Anglican Church of Canada

Be it resolved that this General Synod strengthen its commitment to the pursuit of peace with justice for all in Palestine and Israel. — Resolution A172, General Synod 2013

The Anglican Church of Canada has a long history of solidarity with partners in the pursuit of peace with justice for all in Palestine and Israel. From September 13-21, Canadian Anglicans are invited to join others in prayer, learning and advocacy for the World Week of Peace in Palestine and Israel. In this global ecumenical initiative, we continue to live out the fourth Mark of Mission, “to seek to transform unjust structures of society, to challenge violence of every kind and to pursue peace and reconciliation”.

In observance of the week, we will highlight work for peace from the Diocese of Jerusalem, the Anglican Communion and the Canadian ecumenical movement. Please take some time to review the Canadian Anglican resources available, to learn about our ongoing advocacy work, and to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

Learn more:

1.KAIROS: Canadian Ecumenical Justice Initiatives has created a resource to join together education and advocacy, to build solidarity and to foster prayer.

2. From Primate Linda Nicholls:

Ecumenical letter calling on Canada to uphold international law and human rights of Palestinians, and

Anglican Journal column which considers the discernment of when to speak

3. Find out more about the relationship between the Anglican Church of Canada and the Diocese of Jerusalem.